Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese genetics company BGI denies U.S. human rights accusations

The Chinese parent of two companies added to a U.S. economic blacklist over allegations of conducting genetic analyses used to further the repression of China's minority Uighurs has denied wrongdoing. "BGI Group does not engage in unethical practices and does not provide gene technology for the surveillance of Uighurs.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 05:02 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 05:02 IST
Chinese genetics company BGI denies U.S. human rights accusations

The Chinese parent of two companies added to a U.S. economic blacklist over allegations of conducting genetic analyses used to further the repression of China's minority Uighurs has denied wrongdoing.

"BGI Group does not engage in unethical practices and does not provide gene technology for the surveillance of Uighurs. BGI Group does not condone and would never be involved in any human-rights abuses," a company statement said on Tuesday. The statement came after the U.S. Commerce Department on Monday added 11 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist over China's treatment of its Uighurs in Xinjiang in western China.

The companies included two units of BGI, or the Beijing Genomics Institute. One subsidiary named, Xinjiang Silk Road BGI, "was established in November 2016 and has not carried out actual business so far," BGI said. The other, "Beijing Liuhe BGI” provides commercial gene synthesis for researchers and scientists, the company statement added, saying it is unclear "how its services or products could be used with respect to the allegations made."

The Commerce Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday, said the two BGI units were being added for "conducting genetic analyses used to further the repression of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities." The companies added to the blacklist Monday include Nanchang O-Film Tech, a supplier for Apple's iPhone, which hosted Apple chief executive Tim Cook in December 2017, according to O-Film's website.

Apple spokesman Josh Rosenstock said Tuesday the company has "found no evidence of any forced labor on Apple production lines and we plan to continue monitoring." Apple has "worked with O-Film for several years and have regularly conducted detailed audits of their facilities," Rosenstock said, adding "Apple is dedicated to ensuring everyone in our supply chain is treated with dignity and respect."

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican, praised the Commerce Department's designations "to ensure that U.S. technology does not aid the Chinese Communist Party’s crimes against humanity and egregious human rights abuses against Uighurs and other minorities in Xinjiang, including the forced collection of DNA."

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter will suspend accounts tweeting about conspiracy theory group QAnon

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it would permanently suspend accounts that violate its policies while tweeting about QAnon, a fringe group that claims deep-state traitors are plotting against President Donald Trump. Twitter, which announced the...

Mainland China reports 14 new coronavirus cases, including nine in Xinjiang

China reported 14 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 21, up from 11 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Wednesday. Of the new infections, nine were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement b...

NFL-Total of 95 players test positive for COVID-19, union says

Ninety-five National Football League NFL players in total have tested positive for COVID-19, the players union said, with rookies scheduled to report to their teams on Tuesday and training camps opening for all players from July 28.Top play...

MLB notebook: Altuve, Bregman drilled in Astros' win

Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman each were hit by pitches with the bases loaded during back-to-back at-bats in the second inning, and the Houston Astros cruised to a 15-6 win over the host Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. Two innings later, Altuv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020