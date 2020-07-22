AdmissionLelo helps students get admissions in colleges and universities amid pandemic

New Delhi [India] July 22 (ANI/Digpu): While AdmissionLelo has been in the forefront of online career counselling for quite some time, it seems to be one of the biggest game-changers post-pandemic. He believes that online career counselling is of utmost importance at present times where the usual process of education and admissions has been reinvented. Covid19, a global pandemic has wreaked havoc across all sectors, especially the educational sector. With its rapid spread across the country, the Central Government and the state governments had to close all educational institutions as a precautionary measure. Students willing to pursue higher studies are completely at a loss to decide their future streams.

While AdmissionLelo has been a key player in career counselling online for the last few years, post-pandemic it has taken a completely new dimension. "We have been in the forefront of career counselling for some of the best colleges/institutions of the country, and after the pandemic, we will ensure that the students get the best online career counselling from us round the clock, uninterrupted," said Kapil Suri. Right after the pandemic started, AdmissionLelo initiated conversations with students telling them the benefits and placement procedures of different colleges in the country. Along with the syllabi, it has acquainted the students with revised guidelines and regulations implemented by the Ministry of Human Resources Development in accordance with the new academic calendar year proposed.

There was a lot of confusion amidst students regarding the changed curriculum and new academic sessions. AdmissionLelo chipped in with suggestions asking the students not to panic while assuring them the academic sessions will be in place after a short while. Post lockdown, when the results of Board Exams are about to be declared, AdmissionLelo has started connecting the students once again counselling them about the best colleges/institutions and the best available courses available. "As most of the colleges/institutions are conducting entrance exams online through different available online apps, we are guiding students to know the entire process of online exams," informed Suri.

"In fact, some of the students are not even aware of these apps like Zoom or Skype. So, our team of professionals are guiding them on how to use them, taking mock tests and making them proficient with the online admission process," he said. The entire admission processes, fees for best streams available are shared online with the students and their parents so that they have choices to make at their own will.

To make things more lucid and easier, the company has digitized the entire process - from career counselling to getting admitted to prestigious colleges/institutions in the country. All they have to provide the right information about their marks and other qualifications. On enquiring upon the number of colleges AdmissionLelo is catering to, Suri informed that top100 colleges/institutions of the country are being catered to. A student sitting in Bihar can easily get admission into a college in Chandigarh or Hyderabad or Chennai because of the digitised procedure of admission offered by AdmissionLelo.

And all this is possible sitting from the comfort of your home. Absolutely hassle-free, and with proper guidance from the best team of counsellors. How many students are getting connected to AdmissionLelo post Covid19? "Around 150 students are connecting with us daily and our team of 20 expert counsellors are there 24x7 to guide them appropriately to select relevant courses. Giving the best career counselling online is our forte and we really take pride in giving our best to the next generation to come out successful in their academic endeavours," Suri signed off.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)