Hyundai launches iMT version of SUV Venue

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday launched Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) equipped version of its compact SUV Venue while also introducing 'Sport' variant of the model priced between Rs 10-11.58 lakh. With the launch of the iMT version, the company said it is offering customers a clutch pedal free drive but with manual gear shift of six-speed transmission. It is being offered on the Kappa 1.0 litre T-GDi petrol BS-VI engine variant. Commenting on the launch, Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO SS Kim said with the launch of iMT equipped Venue and Sport trim "we are once again setting new standards for the industry that will enhance customer delight and revolutionise the way India drives".

The company said it is offering the new clutch pedal free iMT technology on its Kappa 1 litre T-GDi Petrol BS-VI engine mated to six-speed manual transmission that features an electromechanically actuated clutch. The company said its iMT technology features a transmission gear shift lever with intention sensor, hydraulic actuator and transmission control unit. The system has been designed to offer a seamless drive experience by incorporating a cohesive logic between the various components on manual transmissions.

The company further said the Sport trim in Venue is being offered on its 1.5 litre diesel BS-VI engine (6MT) as well as Kappa 1.0 litre T-GDi petrol BS-VI engine in both iMT and 7-speed dual clutch transmission options..