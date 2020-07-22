Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyundai launches iMT version of SUV Venue

Commenting on the launch, Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO SS Kim said with the launch of iMT equipped Venue and Sport trim "we are once again setting new standards for the industry that will enhance customer delight and revolutionise the way India drives". The company said it is offering the new clutch pedal free iMT technology on its Kappa 1 litre T-GDi Petrol BS-VI engine mated to six-speed manual transmission that features an electromechanically actuated clutch.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:37 IST
Hyundai launches iMT version of SUV Venue

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday launched Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) equipped version of its compact SUV Venue while also introducing 'Sport' variant of the model priced between Rs 10-11.58 lakh. With the launch of the iMT version, the company said it is offering customers a clutch pedal free drive but with manual gear shift of six-speed transmission. It is being offered on the Kappa 1.0 litre T-GDi petrol BS-VI engine variant. Commenting on the launch, Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO SS Kim said with the launch of iMT equipped Venue and Sport trim "we are once again setting new standards for the industry that will enhance customer delight and revolutionise the way India drives".

The company said it is offering the new clutch pedal free iMT technology on its Kappa 1 litre T-GDi Petrol BS-VI engine mated to six-speed manual transmission that features an electromechanically actuated clutch. The company said its iMT technology features a transmission gear shift lever with intention sensor, hydraulic actuator and transmission control unit. The system has been designed to offer a seamless drive experience by incorporating a cohesive logic between the various components on manual transmissions.

The company further said the Sport trim in Venue is being offered on its 1.5 litre diesel BS-VI engine (6MT) as well as Kappa 1.0 litre T-GDi petrol BS-VI engine in both iMT and 7-speed dual clutch transmission options..

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Iran says 138 medical professionals among dead

Iran says 138 health care professionals have died so far while battling the coronavirus pandemic. The semiofficial ISNA news agency on Wednesday quoted Hossein Kermanpour, spokesman for the regulatory body for Iranian health care profession...

Chinese giant panda gives birth in South Korean zoo

A Chinese giant panda at South Koreas Everland amusement park has given birth to a cub, the zoo said on Wednesday, the first baby panda born in the country and a rare event for an endangered species.The seven-year-old female panda named Ai ...

Germany cracks down on slaughterhouse sub-contracting to fight coronavirus

Germany is introducing a new law compelling meatpackers to employ staff directly in industrial abattoirs rather than sub-contracting to avert further coronavirus outbreaks exacerbated by poor working conditions, a draft law showed on Wednes...

Greenland voters want to keep coloniser's vandalised statue

A vote in Greenland showed on Wednesday a majority in favor of keeping up a statue of Danish-Norwegian colonizer Hans Egede that was vandalized as anti-racism protests reached the Arctic.The statue had red paint and the word decolonize daub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020