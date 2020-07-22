Alankit Ltd ties up with UTI for PAN card services

E-governance and digital solutions provider Alankit Ltd has collaborated with UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services to provide all PAN card services for citizens across the country. With this agreement, Alankit Ltd will offer hassle-free and seamless PAN card services that includes new PAN card application, PAN correction, duplicate PAN, PAN card of NRIs, lost PAN and e-PAN card.

"We are delighted to have partnered with UTI as it is already one of the established leaders of PAN card services," said Alankit's Managing Director Ankit Agarwal. "We remain committed to offer easy-to-use and quick solutions that will help our citizens." UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services is a government entity and financial service provider in India. Alankit is a conglomerate comprising of 14 group companies with diversified activities into e-governance, financial services, insurance and healthcare verticals.

(ANI)