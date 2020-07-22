Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S.-Sino tensions hit stocks; gold and silver soar

Gold's high of $1,865 an ounce took its gains this month to nearly 20%. The euro was perched above $1.15 for the first time since early 2019, and despite a minor tick up on the Houston headlines the dollar was at its lowest against a basket of the main world currencies since March.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 15:15 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S.-Sino tensions hit stocks; gold and silver soar
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

The euro traded at an 18-month high on Wednesday as financial markets continued to bask in the afterglow of the EU recovery fund agreement deal, while a precious metals boom took silver's recent gains to 20% and gold to a nine-year high. News from China that the United States had told it to close its consulate in Houston caused a bout of risk aversion in European trading, but stock markets had been consolidating anyway after their recent surges.

Asian stocks had spent most of the day dithering and Europe's morning dip added to the list of gyrations keeping traders occupied. Silver gained 5% to a six-year high of $23 per ounce before profit-taking struck. Gold's high of $1,865 an ounce took its gains this month to nearly 20%.

The euro was perched above $1.15 for the first time since early 2019, and despite a minor tick up on the Houston headlines the dollar was at its lowest against a basket of the main world currencies since March. "With the U.S. struggling with the pandemic, there is a growing divergence of growth expectations with Europe and Asia Pacific," said RBC analyst Alvin Tan.

"We'll keep an eye on what is happening in Houston, but the fact is that in a typical up-cycle for the global economy the dollar tends to underperform, of course". China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular daily news briefing that the United States had abruptly told Beijing on Tuesday to close its consulate.

"We urge the U.S. to immediately revoke this erroneous decision," he said. "Should it insist on going down this wrong path, China will react with firm countermeasures." China's offshore yuan weakened past 7 per dollar on the news and was last at 7.0028. The dollar index inched up 0.2% from March lows it had hit on Tuesday.

"That headline triggered some profit taking, quite an aggressive one in USDCNY, USDCNH," said Christy Tan, head of markets strategy for Asia at National Australia Bank in Singapore. "It's a timing issue. All this is coming as tensions between the U.S. and China are escalating. This added fuel to fire," she said.

PEDAL TO THE METALS The pan-European STOXX 600 extended its early drop to stand down 1% by 0900 GMT. Commodity-linked stocks along with travel and autos provided the biggest drags with falls of around 2%.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.5% following Tuesday's mixed session on Wall Street, amid concern about rising U.S. coronavirus cases and political disagreement over the next U.S. fiscal aid package. The United States reported more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, the first time that grim milestone has been passed since June. President Donald Trump warned that things would probably get worse before they got better.

The euro was last at $1.1515 after going as high as 1.1547, its best since January 2019. The Australian dollar held near a year-high of $0.7144 which was bolstered by upbeat Aussie retail sales data. Copper prices drooped 1.3% after the Houston headlines . Shanghai and Dalian iron ore futures rose for a second straight session on expectations of strong Chinese demand.

Oil prices remained rangebound, hurt by inventory concerns. Brent futures slipped 0.4% to $44.14 per barrel and U.S. crude fell 0.5% to $41.70 a barrel.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

POLL-Biden, leading Trump by 8 points, also has a big advantage with undecided voters

Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 8 percentage points in support among registered voters, and the former vice president appears to have a significant advantage among voters who are undecided, according to a Reut...

Paris Hilton reveals she still has 'nightmares' about her past

American media personality Paris Hilton recently revealed that she had a hard time looking back on her childhood, in fact, it still haunts her till today. According to Fox News, the 39-year-old businesswoman is set to be the subject of the ...

Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane catches fire at Shanghai airport, no casualties

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 777 cargo plane caught fire while loading cargo at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Wednesday, the airline said, adding that fire has been contained and none of the crew or ground staff were harmed.The c...

Trump administration signals hardening of stance towards Beijing

As the relations between the US and China continue to worsen, the Trump Administration is signalling a hardening of stance towards Beijing. A slew of recent statements from Washington has made it clear that relations between the US and Chin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020