Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Twitter, reeling from hack, faces Wall Street pique on ad revenue

Twitter Inc, bruised by a hack last week that compromised the accounts of high-profile users, may have to account for a different embarrassment when it reports earnings to investors on Thursday: paltry ad revenue. The social media company said in April that it had sped up work on long-sought tools to attract advertisers, particularly mobile games and other app makers that are continuing to target consumers stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 16:30 IST
PREVIEW-Twitter, reeling from hack, faces Wall Street pique on ad revenue

Twitter Inc, bruised by a hack last week that compromised the accounts of high-profile users, may have to account for a different embarrassment when it reports earnings to investors on Thursday: paltry ad revenue.

The social media company said in April that it had sped up work on long-sought tools to attract advertisers, particularly mobile games and other app makers that are continuing to target consumers stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Months later, Twitter remains reliant on advertising targeted around big events, which have all but vanished during the pandemic, and it lacks the "direct response" ad products preferred by app developers at the level offered by peers.

Wall Street is bracing for Twitter to take a harder hit in the second quarter than other ad-dependent social media competitors like Facebook, which is expected to turn a profit despite coronavirus pressures. Analysts estimate on average that Twitter's ad sales will decline 19.8% in the second quarter year-over-year, according to Refinitiv data. They expect a loss of nearly $126 million, blowing past the $8 million loss posted in the first quarter.

"Twitter's ad business was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic in March, and it's likely that losses continued into at least part of Q2," said eMarketer analyst Jasmine Enberg. The company had aimed to stem losses this year by slashing costs, although the hack may spoil that plan if it forces costly security investments. Last week, Moody's warned the incident raised concerns about Twitter's internal security and possible reputational risks for users.

That could bode ill for Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, who fought off an attempt by activist investor Elliott Management to oust him from his job earlier this year by agreeing to growth targets. The deal bought time for Dorsey, who is also CEO of financial tech company Square, to show Elliott he could run two public companies. Earlier this month, Twitter signaled that new revenue-generating products were on the way. It revealed via a job listing that it had convened a team, code-named Gryphon, to work on building a subscription platform.

It also announced plans to launch a new Application Programming Interface (API), a potential boon to the company's data licensing business, which contributes about 15% of its revenue and is growing at a faster clip than ad sales. But Twitter postponed the API's launch after the hack, saying the timing "no longer made sense or felt right."

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5, said Swami Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust on Wednesday. He said that social distancing norms will be ensured at t...

It's actually become the norm: Hilary Duff dishes on quarantining with her children

American actor Hilary Duff recently opened up about being stuck at home with her little ones during the coronavirus quarantine. According to Fox News, the 32-year-old actor is a mother to two eight-year-old Luca, whom she shares with ex Mik...

Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 1705 hours SPO-DOPE-WADA-LD NDTL Jolt for Indian sports WADA extends NDTL suspension by 6 months New Delhi, Jul 22 PTI In a massive jolt to Indias Olympic preparations, the World Anti-...

UK: Labour pays damages to whistleblowers over anti-Semitism

Britains opposition Labour Party has agreed to pay substantial damages to seven whistleblowers who sued the party for defamation over an anti-Semitism dispute. The seven former employees appeared on a BBC investigative program last year loo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020