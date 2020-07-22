Left Menu
Development News Edition

US orders closure of Chinese Consulate in Houston; China vows retaliation

Wang also said the Chinese embassy and consulates in the US had received both explosives and death threats recently. Earlier, the US State Department in a brief statement said "we have directed the closure of PRC [People's Republic of China] Consulate General Houston, in order to protect American intellectual property and American's private information." State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the US "will not tolerate the PRC's violations of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, just as we have not tolerated the PRC's unfair trade practices, theft of American jobs, and other egregious behaviour".

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:12 IST
US orders closure of Chinese Consulate in Houston; China vows retaliation
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

China and the US were headed for a major diplomatic confrontation as Washington on Wednesday ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston, a move it said was aimed "to protect American intellectual property and private information," hinting at cyber espionage. Reacting strongly to the US move, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin termed it as an "unprecedented escalation" and warned retaliatory measures.

"China demands the US revoke the wrong decision. If the US went ahead, China would take necessary countermeasures," he warned. Wang also said the Chinese embassy and consulates in the US had received both explosives and death threats recently.

Earlier, the US State Department in a brief statement said "we have directed the closure of PRC [People's Republic of China] Consulate General Houston, in order to protect American intellectual property and American's private information." State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the US "will not tolerate the PRC's violations of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, just as we have not tolerated the PRC's unfair trade practices, theft of American jobs, and other egregious behavior". Ortagus also pointed to the Vienna Convention, under which states "have a duty not to interfere in the internal affairs" of a host country.

The consulate in Houston, Texas, is one of five in the US, not counting the embassy in Washington DC. It is unclear why this one was singled out. The US move followed the American Justice Department's claim that hackers working with the Chinese government targeted firms developing vaccines for the coronavirus and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property and trade secrets from companies across the world.

Both the US and China were locked in a political and strategic conflict in recent months on a host of issues including the origin of the coronavirus, China's decision to implement its national security law in Hong Kong, and deepening trade frictions. Beijing apparently is looking at options to order the closure of the US Consulate in Wuhan or in Hong Kong, where the Chinese officials had accused the US of backing the anti-China protests. Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that on July 21, the US abruptly demanded that China's Consulate General in Houston cease all operations and events. "It is a political provocation unilaterally launched by the US side, which seriously violates international law, basic norms governing international relations and the bilateral consular agreement between China and the US. China strongly condemns such an outrageous and unjustified move which will sabotage China-US relations", it said.

"We urge the US to immediately withdraw its erroneous decision, otherwise China will make legitimate and necessary reactions," it said. Meanwhile, dramatic scenes unfolded in Houston where a fire was reported at the Chinese Consulate General, apparently due to the burning of documents in its courtyard, local police said.

Fire and police officials responded immediately to reports that documents were being burned in the courtyard of the Consulate General on Tuesday just after 8 pm, the Houston Police Department (HPD) said. The news of the fire came amid reports from Beijing that the US has asked China to close its consulate in Houston, Texas.

Videos shared by people around the consulate show several open bins or containers with flames coming out of them. People could be seen throwing things into the flaming bins. Dozens of first responders arrived at the scene but they did not go into the property.

Under the international convention, the consulate, located at 3417 Montrose Boulevard, is considered Chinese territory. A Houston police source told local media that the consulate and a compound on Almeda Road, where many employees of the consulate alive, are being evicted by 4 pm on Friday. The last time the Trump administration ordered a foreign consulate on American territory to close down was in August 2017, when it ordered Russia to close its consulate in San Francisco and two diplomatic annexes, in New York and Washington, "bearing all of the hallmarks of a Cold War-era grudge match," China's official media reported. Xin Qiang, deputy director of the Centre for American Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, told state-run Global Times on Wednesday that the US move, which is unprecedented in the history of China-US relations, indicated a serious escalation in bilateral confrontations and will definitely result in countermeasures from China. Xin said that asking the Chinese consulate general to close down on short notice is very rude, and is tantamount to deportation.

The US move disregards the consequences of all-around deterioration in bilateral ties and it seems that easing China-US relations is almost impossible during the Trump administration, Xin said. Xin said it is also possible that China will shut down the US Consulate General in Hong Kong as a countermeasure, which will be conducive for Hong Kong's stability as US staff there stirred up a great deal of trouble during last year's social unrest in Hong Kong.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases exceed 15 million; Hong Kong orders masks indoors in public as daily cases hit record and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Global coronavirus cases exceed 15 million Reuters tallyGlobal coronavirus infections surged past 15 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic gathering pace e...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Houston, we have a problem

News that the United States had ordered China to close its consulate in Houston fanned a bout of selling in equity markets on Wednesday, while the euro basked at a 21-month high in the afterglow of the previous days EU recovery fund deal.It...

HM Amit Shah to launch 'Vriksharopan Abhiyan' on Thursday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Thursday launch a campaign under which trees will be planted in mines, colonies and offices. The event will take place through video conference in over 130 locations spread in 38 districts of 10 coal an...

Himachal CM in self-quarantine after deputy secretary in his office tests positive for virus

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said he was going into self-quarantine after a deputy secretary in his office tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. As per coronavirus protocol, I am going to quarantine mys...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020