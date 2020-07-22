Left Menu
ADB, GCF commit to partnership to boost green recovery from COVID-19

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) on Wednesday agreed to partner toward a 'green recovery' for members confronting the harsh economic impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:19 IST
Under Strategy 2030, ADB will ensure that 75 per cent of its committed projects will support climate change mitigation and adaptation. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) on Wednesday agreed to partner toward a 'green recovery' for members confronting the harsh economic impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa met GCF Executive Director Yannick Glemarec to explore opportunities for a pathway of low-carbon and climate-resilient development for ADB members in Asia and the Pacific hit hard by the health crisis.

They agreed to strengthen collaboration on non-sovereign operations while ensuring GCF's processes are as flexible as possible to foster at-scale financing. "ADB is committed to helping our members build a 'green recovery' and we stand ready to broaden our collaboration with development partners like GCF," said Asakawa.

"The decisions we make now will create systems, institutions, assets and define development directions that will last well into the future," he said in a statement. Under Strategy 2030, ADB will ensure that 75 percent of its committed projects will support climate change mitigation and adaptation by 2030. Climate finance from ADB's own resources will reach USD 80 billion cumulatively from 2019 to 2030.

In 2019, ADB committed more than USD 6.5 billion in climate financing. Concessional financing from partners will also be crucial for helping ADB's members meet their climate goals. GCF has approved total funding of USD 473 million for 10 ADB projects -- making ADB the fourth-largest accredited entity of GCF. Asakawa and Glemarec discussed potential areas for leveraging GCF co-financing in the near term for the benefit of ADB's developing members.

ADB's support for developing members to cope with and recover from the impact of COVID-19 includes an enhanced support package of USD 20 billion announced on April 13.

