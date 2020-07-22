US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow open lower as Sino-U.S. ties worsen
The S&P 500 and Dow opened lower on Wednesday as an escalation in tensions between United States and China offset optimism about another round of fiscal stimulus for the virus-stricken economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.84 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 26,824.56. The S&P 500 fell 1.98 points, or 0.06%, at 3,255.34 after market open.Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 19:10 IST
