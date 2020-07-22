Left Menu
BSE said it completed one full delivery cycle of almond in shell futures contracts after launching the world's only such contract on June 22. The exchange said it is also expanding ties with various physical market participants for strengthening warehouses and other support infrastructure, which is essential for grading, sorting and quality certification among others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 19:25 IST
BSE executes physical delivery of 16,000 kg almonds in shell futures contract

Leading stock exchange BSE on Wednesday said it has executed maiden delivery of almonds in shell futures at the exchange's designated warehouse in Navi Mumbai. Amid this lockdown, the exchange managed to complete delivery to the tune of 16,000 kg of almonds in shell futures seamlessly, BSE said in a statement.

BSE said its almonds in shell prices are widely used as reference price for physical market transactions, and helping industry stakeholders with better price marking and quality benchmarking. "For the first time, almonds in shell were priced and delivered on a forward looking, market driven basis based on the BSE futures, offering stakeholders greater transparency and certainty," said Sameer Patil, chief business officer of BSE.

"These contracts bring in more transparency, liquidity, ease of trade for buyers-sellers alike, and reinforces BSE's commitment to widen and deepen the commodity derivatives market in India," he added. BSE said it completed one full delivery cycle of almond in shell futures contracts after launching the world's only such contract on June 22.

The exchange said it is also expanding ties with various physical market participants for strengthening warehouses and other support infrastructure, which is essential for grading, sorting and quality certification among others. BSE said it looks forward to increasing volumes and more deliveries in the future by reaching out to more participants and spreading awareness about the benefits of these contracts.

