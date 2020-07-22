Left Menu
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 21:58 IST
Rawat invites Google to invest in Uttarakhand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday urged Google CEO Sundar Pichai to invest in the state, saying there is a great scope for investments in the information technology (IT) sector in small towns. In a letter to Pichai, Rawat requested him to include Uttarakhand in Google's India investment plan and said need is being felt in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic to work on an alternative development model.

Rawat said there is a great scope for investments in the IT sector in small towns, and also assured the firm of all co-operation from the state government in the venture, an official release said. Rawat asked Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Panwar to coordinate with the management of Google regarding the matter.

