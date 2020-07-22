Alliance Air announces more services to tier-II cities

Loss-making Air India's regional subsidiary Alliance Air on Wednesday announced expansion of its services to enhance connectivity to more tier-II cities from metros, starting Friday

The airline is expanding operations at a time when major domestic carriers are struggling to operate even half of their allowed capacity amid demand slump due to the coronavirus pandemic

Continuing its efforts to bolster regional connectivity, the airline is giving multiple flight options to enhance connectivity between metros and tier-II cities, starting July 24, Alliance Air said in a release. With this, passengers will have connectivity options to Jharsuguda from Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Raipur with a daily flight, the airline said. Nashik will get connectivity from Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune with a seven-day-a-week service while Mysuru gets enhanced connectivity from Cochin and Hyderabad with a daily flight service, it said. The aircraft in all the via/connected flights will remain the same and the passenger does not need to change the aircraft, the airline said in the release.