Affordable, simple import of wood to help promote furniture manufacturing in India: Goyal

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said import of wood at affordable rates and with simple processes would help promote domestic manufacturing of furniture. He said furniture should be made in India as there are skilled people here who can make good furniture.

The global trade of furniture is about Rs 20-22 lakh crore and "we are not there in that game, on the opposite, we import furniture". The minister said he is talking to the concerned ministry if India can import wood without any duty and "can we make the process simple" as there are some environmental related issues in that.

"No duty should be imposed...wood is not sufficient in India...If we (can) make import of wood affordable and simple...," Goyal said while addressing All India Vaish Federation's webinar on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat-Opportunity, Challenges and Way forward'. He also said that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is working for development of a furniture cluster near a port where "we can have common facilities for testing, research, design, and packaging".

In that cluster, he said, furniture can be manufactured at large scale which can meet domestic as well as global requirements. It would also create jobs for lakhs of people, he added.