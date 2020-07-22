Youth can become job provider in agri sector: Raj Guv

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday said that agriculture is an area where youth can become job provider. He said that there are many opportunities for innovation in agriculture. The youths will have to innovate ways in agriculture, launch startups, which will provide employment not only to the youth but also to other people in the village itself, Mishra said while laying the foundation stone of the Constitution Garden and Girls Hostel at Shri Karna Narendra Agricultural University, Jobner on Wednesday.

This will prevent further migration from villages to cities, he said. Mishra said that there is a severe shortage of rain water in Rajasthan. The rainfall system has been disturbed by the ill-effects of climate change. Rainfall pattern is also disturbed. Considering the usefulness of water in agriculture, agricultural universities should work on large scale on rainwater harvesting.