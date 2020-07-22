Left Menu
First cargo express to start from South Central Railway

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-07-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 23:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The first Cargo Express of Indian Railways will run between here and New Delhi from August 5 and also carry non-bulk commodities, providing low- tariff and quicker transport mode for agriculture producers and traders among others, the South Central Railway (SCR) here said on Wednesday. As part of the initiative to increase the market share of railways in the movement of general cargo across the nation, the SCR has come out with a concept of starting a Cargo Express, under which a Time Tabled freight train will start from Sanath Nagar here to Adarsh Nagar in New Delhi from August 5, it said in a release.

SCR General ManagerGajanan Mallya said the zone has always been a step forward in introducing customer friendly initiatives for the freight segment and introduction of Cargo Express will further strengthen these initiatives. He said the concept will be particularly beneficial to agriculture producers, traders, cargo movers, small and medium/ mini plant owners who will be able to move their cargo in record transit time at very low tariffs.

SCR Chief Public Relations Officer ChRakeshsaid the zonal railway has taken this as a pilot project and would be running the Cargo Express once a week every Wednesday. The average speed of this cargo express will be 50 KMPH and the running (transit time) time will be 34 hours.

It was for the first time in nearly four decades, Railways would permit wagon level indenting to aid the small and medium sized customers as those having even one wagon material of 60 tonnes approximately can book their cargo on this train, Rakesh said.

