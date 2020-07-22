Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railway Protection Force DG nominated vice-chairman of International Union of Railways

The COVID-19 Task Force setup by UIC Security Platform has proved to be very useful in exchange of ideas, precautions to be taken, restoration efforts, and experience sharing during the current pandemic. "RPF, on behalf of Indian Railways, has always been an active member of the UIC Security Platform and contributed to discussions, deliberations, exchange of ideas, and best practices since long.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 23:49 IST
Railway Protection Force DG nominated vice-chairman of International Union of Railways
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Director General of Railway Protection Force, Arun Kumar, has been nominated as the vice-chairman of the Security Platform of the Paris-based International Union of Railways, the national transporter said Wednesday. He will hold the post till July 2024.

The Security Platform of the International Union of Railways (Union Internationale Des Chemins in French) is empowered to formulate policy positions on behalf of the rail sector in matters relating to security of persons, property, and installations. It promotes the exchange of information and experience among the security agencies of UIC members and proposes common interest projects and activities in the field of railway security as dictated by requirement of members or external events. The COVID-19 Task Force setup by UIC Security Platform has proved to be very useful in exchange of ideas, precautions to be taken, restoration efforts, and experience sharing during the current pandemic.

"RPF, on behalf of Indian Railways, has always been an active member of the UIC Security Platform and contributed to discussions, deliberations, exchange of ideas, and best practices since long. It has also organized UIC Security Conferences in 2006 and 2015 in New Delhi. RPF involves itself in working groups, forums, and meetings and its contribution in working of UIC security platform has been appreciated by UIC leadership since long," the statement said.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

Army man's father killed, pregnant wife thrashed over land dispute in UP's Amethi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Canadian court invalidates asylum agreement with the US

A Canadian court Wednesday invalidated the countrys Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States, ruling elements of the law violate Canadian constitutional guarantees of life, liberty and security. But Federal Court Justice Ann Mari...

167 personnel of security forces found COVID-positive in Arunachal so far

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday said that 167 personnel of different security forces and the police have tested positive for COVID-19. Among them are 54 of the Indo Tibetan Border Police ITPB, 32 personnel each of the Army and...

Gehlot reviews coronavirus situation in Raj

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that Rajasthan is among the leading states fighting the coronavirus pandemic and its measures to contain the spread of the virus has been appreciated across the country. Gehlot said this while r...

Sudan 2020 budget will adjust currency, aim for float in 2 years -government source

Sudans amended budget for 2020 includes a currency adjustment programmme beginning in August that aims to reach a full currency float in two years, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.The countrys currency recently fell to a recor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020