Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tonga asks China to restructure heavy debt load

The Pacific island nation of Tonga has asked Beijing to restructure its large bilateral debt load, the government said on Thursday, as the pandemic upends the region's tourism revenues and an onerous Chinese loan repayment schedule looms. Tonga is one of the biggest Chinese debtors in the South Pacific, with its financial reliance dating back to loans taken more than a decade ago to rebuild its capital, Nuku’alofa, after riots.

Reuters | Nuku'alofa | Updated: 23-07-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 10:58 IST
Tonga asks China to restructure heavy debt load
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Pacific island nation of Tonga has asked Beijing to restructure its large bilateral debt load, the government said on Thursday, as the pandemic upends the region's tourism revenues and an onerous Chinese loan repayment schedule looms.

Tonga is one of the biggest Chinese debtors in the South Pacific, with its financial reliance dating back to loans taken more than a decade ago to rebuild its capital, Nuku'alofa, after riots. The small economy, largely dependent on external aid and remittances from Tongans living abroad, has since taken out additional loans.

Tonga is due to make small principal repayments to the Export-Import Bank of China (EXIM) this financial year before the schedule ramps up in 2023-2024 when it will need to set aside about 15% of revenue to service external debts. "Government is putting in place a strategy to prepare for future payment of these EXIM loans while noting that it has further requested a restructure of both loans," the government said in a budget statement.

Tonga's government did not respond to questions. Two sources with knowledge of its financial position told Reuters it had asked for the debt to be canceled but had yet to receive Beijing's response. The foreign ministry in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tonga has previously got reprieves on the timing of principal repayments, though the debt has remained outstanding. Its total external debt stands at $186 million, with almost two-thirds owed to China, the budget statement shows. The United States and its Western allies worry that China is using debt to secure influence over strategically located Pacific islands, claims China has repeatedly denied.

In February, the International Monetary Fund said that despite recent prudent management, Tonga's risk of external debt distress was high due to past borrowing. With no confirmed coronavirus infections, Tonga has been easing internal controls, though travel restrictions around the world have devastated the tourism industry in the Pacific.

"Most money coming into Tonga at the moment is through remittance," said Simana Kami, owner of the Oholei Beach Resort, adding that most of his customers arrived on cruise ships or via international flights. "Those without relatives earning an income overseas are suffering," he told Reuters by telephone. "We are open, but not at breakeven. It's sad, we are an empty paradise."

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown lessons: Students don teachers' role for classmates in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jul 23 PTI At a time when there are no clear-cut guidelines on conducting online classes in Telangana, students of the state social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions have turned teachers for their classmates...

Raj HC cannot direct Speaker to defer disqualification proceedings against MLAs: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal to SC.

Raj HC cannot direct Speaker to defer disqualification proceedings against MLAs Senior advocate Kapil Sibal to SC....

Series on Hillary Clinton in development at Hulu

Politician Hillary Clintons life is the subject of new series Rodham, which will take place in a world where she never married former US president Bill Clinton. Hulu has optioned the rights to Curtis Sittenfelds alternative history book Rod...

India's northeast is, in a way, gateway to our ancient cultural relationships with East Asia, says PM Modi.

Indias northeast is, in a way, gateway to our ancient cultural relationships with East Asia, says PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020