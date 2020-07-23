Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar hits 4-month lows as Sino-U.S. tensions loom

"Retaliation for the Houston closure is now widely expected - the relative severity of which will offer markets some guidance on Beijing's engagement strategy into the 2020 elections," said UBS strategists in a note to clients. "U.S.-China tensions generate volatility, but it is the stimulus and recovery dynamic that we expect will prove more dominant." UBS forecast the yuan - a barometer of Sino-U.S. relations - would reach 6.8 per dollar by the end of 2020, and 6.7 by the first half of 2021. The index that measures the dollar against peer currencies hit its lowest since March 9.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 13:54 IST
FOREX-Dollar hits 4-month lows as Sino-U.S. tensions loom
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. dollar hit four-month lows against a basket of peer currencies on Thursday, resuming its slide as investors took a wait and see approach to tensions between the United States and China.

The United States gave China until Friday to close its consulate in Houston following allegations of spying. China has vowed to respond, and the escalating tension between the world's two largest economies sent the yuan on its sharpest slide in nearly two months on Wednesday.

That slide reversed on Thursday, with the offshore yuan bouncing back to the weaker side of the 7 per dollar mark. "Retaliation for the Houston closure is now widely expected - the relative severity of which will offer markets some guidance on Beijing's engagement strategy into the 2020 elections," said UBS strategists in a note to clients.

"U.S.-China tensions generate volatility, but it is the stimulus and recovery dynamic that we expect will prove more dominant." UBS forecast the yuan - a barometer of Sino-U.S. relations - would reach 6.8 per dollar by the end of 2020, and 6.7 by the first half of 2021.

The index that measures the dollar against peer currencies hit its lowest since March 9. The dollar index has lost nearly 8% since its March 20 peak, when a global dollar funding crunch saw a surge in demand. It is down 1.5% year-to-date. U.S.-China ties have deteriorated this year over issues ranging from the new coronavirus and telecoms-gear maker Huawei, to China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and Hong Kong crackdown.

The U.S. State Department said the Chinese mission in Houston was being closed "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information." Chinese state media said on Thursday the move was a political ploy ahead of November presidential elections, and one source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters China was considering closing the U.S. consulate in Wuhan in response.

"If China does limit its retaliation to closing the Wuhan consulate, the market will probably take it in stride, but if China instead decides to do something that escalates the tensions between the two countries, we could quickly switch to a 'risk-off' mood," said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss Group. Against the safe haven Japanese yen, the dollar was flat at 107.15.

The euro was at $1.1573, just below a 21-month high of $1.1601 hit earlier this week after Europe's leaders agreed a recovery fund. The Australian dollar retreated from a 15-month peak to around $0.7151, while the kiwi was just below Wednesday's six-month top of $0.6678.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Investigations ongoing at Glencore's Cape Town refinery after blast

Astron Energy, majority-owned by global commodities trader Glencore, said it was too early to say when full production at its 100,000 barrels per day Cape Town refinery would resume as investigations continue into the cause of an explosion ...

Maha: Leaders pay tributes to Tilak on his birth anniversary

Leaders cutting across party lines, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar, paid tributes to freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his birth anniversary on Thursday. Tilak was born on July 23, 1856 ...

Iraq reopens airports even as cases rise The Latest: Iraq reopens airports even as cases rise

Iraq opened its airports to commercial flights following months of lockdown as part of the governments plan to ease restrictions despite record numbers of coronavirus cases expected to exceed 100,000 this week. Airports were shut in March a...

Slew of upbeat earnings lift European stocks

European shares climbed on Thursday, as investors brushed off simmering U.S.-China tensions and focused on better-than-expected earnings reports from companies such as Unilever, Daimler and Publicis. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020