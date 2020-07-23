Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq reopens airports even as cases rise

Cases have risen exponentially since then and in particular following the Eid holiday in June. The curfew has been extended many times amid rising case numbers, which has exacerbated a severe economic crisis spurred by falling oil prices and crippled Iraq's private sector.

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 23-07-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 14:08 IST
Iraq reopens airports even as cases rise
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Iraq opened its airports to commercial flights following months of lockdown as part of the government's plan to ease restrictions despite record numbers of coronavirus cases expected to exceed 100,000 this week. Airports were shut in March along with full-day curfews. Cases have risen exponentially since then and in particular, following the Eid holiday in June.

The curfew has been extended many times amid rising case numbers, which has exacerbated a severe economic crisis spurred by falling oil prices and crippled Iraq's private sector. Iraq's Health Ministry reported 2,700 new cases over a 24-hour period on Wednesday, bringing the country's total to 99,865 cases. Over 4,000 people have died.

Flights to Beirut and Cairo were scheduled to take off at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The curfew will also be lifted following the Eid al-Adha holiday on July 30.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Happy outlook can do wonders in your physical well-being: Study

Good health and a happy outlook in life, though independent goals, can go hand-in-hand making a real impact on your overall physical well-being. Our research is one of the first randomised controlled trials to suggest that increasing the ps...

Thoothukudi custodial deaths: Accused taken to hospital from jail over health issues

Sridhar, an inspector accused in the Thoothukudi custodial deaths case, was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital from Madurai Central Jail on Thursday morning after complaining of poor health. The dean of the hospital said, Sridhar has u...

Diamond League track meet in England canceled

The Diamond League track meet in Gateshead, England, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is the fifth of the 15 meets in the series to be canceled. The event in London was also called off.The Gateshead meet was origina...

UK ambassador defends reputation amid racist remark claims

Americas ambassador to the UK has taken to Twitter to defend his reputation, rejecting allegations that he made insensitive remarks on race and gender. Robert Woody Johnsons comments late Wednesday followed a CNN report that he had been the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020