Kenya: IFC announces USD50 million loan to Equity Bank to help increasing working capital

Member of the World Bank Group, International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced a USD50 million loan to Equity Bank Kenya to help it increase working capital and trade-related lending to its small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) clients, especially those facing COVID-19 related challenges, according to a news report by PR Newswire.

The loan, which will ultimately support hundreds of Kenyan businesses in the manufacturing, health, trade, transport, and consumer goods sectors, as part of IFC's global USD8 billion fast-track COVID-19 facility, announced in March and designed to help businesses maintain operations and jobs during and after the COVID-19 crisis.

Dr. James Mwangi, Equity Group CEO, said, "IFC's loan, part of our business continuity management plan, will help Equity Bank extend much-needed support to our clients, particularly to SMEs in sectors hit hard by COVID-19. We have purposed to support and walk with them so that they can survive during this crisis, recover, and thrive after it. I call on customers looking to seize emerging opportunities in the health and medical sector to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) or support the logistics of the entire ecosystems and value chain to take advantage of the USD50 million facilities."

Manuel Moses, IFC Country Manager for Kenya, said, "IFC's longstanding partnership with Equity Bank underscores our commitment to Kenya's financial sector and the wider economy, especially during these difficult economic times. Keeping businesses solvent and protecting jobs are essential parts of IFC's response to the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19."