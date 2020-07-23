Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya: IFC announces USD50 million loan to Equity Bank to help increasing working capital

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:03 IST
Kenya: IFC announces USD50 million loan to Equity Bank to help increasing working capital
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (IFCwbg)

Member of the World Bank Group, International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced a USD50 million loan to Equity Bank Kenya to help it increase working capital and trade-related lending to its small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) clients, especially those facing COVID-19 related challenges, according to a news report by PR Newswire.

The loan, which will ultimately support hundreds of Kenyan businesses in the manufacturing, health, trade, transport, and consumer goods sectors, as part of IFC's global USD8 billion fast-track COVID-19 facility, announced in March and designed to help businesses maintain operations and jobs during and after the COVID-19 crisis.

Dr. James Mwangi, Equity Group CEO, said, "IFC's loan, part of our business continuity management plan, will help Equity Bank extend much-needed support to our clients, particularly to SMEs in sectors hit hard by COVID-19. We have purposed to support and walk with them so that they can survive during this crisis, recover, and thrive after it. I call on customers looking to seize emerging opportunities in the health and medical sector to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) or support the logistics of the entire ecosystems and value chain to take advantage of the USD50 million facilities."

Manuel Moses, IFC Country Manager for Kenya, said, "IFC's longstanding partnership with Equity Bank underscores our commitment to Kenya's financial sector and the wider economy, especially during these difficult economic times. Keeping businesses solvent and protecting jobs are essential parts of IFC's response to the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19."

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

HC directs DU to take immediate steps to prepare protocol for issuing degrees, marksheets online

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Delhi University to take immediate steps to draw up the protocol for issuing degree certificates, mark sheets and transcripts online with digital signatures and security features. The high court re...

West Bengal Governor Dhankhar raises concern over opposition MPs, MLAs targeted by police

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state and appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold a meeting in this regard and brief him over the grim situation in the s...

Kumartuli artisans for 50 per cent advance for Durga idols

The return of lockdown in different parts of West Bengal has forced artisans of Kumartuli, the famed hub of clay modelers in the city, to ask for a 50 percent advance payment during the booking of idols. The government has clamped lockdown ...

Older adults coped with COVID-19 pandemic best, UBC study reveals

Older adults who are aged 60 and above, have better emotional wellbeing, and felt less stressed and threatened by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a new UBC The University of British Columbia research. Based on daily diary dat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020