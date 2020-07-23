Coal Ministry withdraws Bander mine from auction

The coal ministry has withdrawn Bander mine in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra from the list of 41 coal blocks put up for auction for commercial mining as the mine lies in the eco sensitive zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve. In the withdrawal notice dated July 21, the coal ministry said, "bidders may kindly note that Bander coal mine is now part of the Tadoba--Andhari Tiger Reserve as per the notification declaring the area as eco sensitive zone issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change." Accordingly, the Ministry of Coal has decided to withdraw the Bander coal mine from the auction process under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, it said. "In view of the above, .....Bander coal mine is withdrawn from the 11th tranche of auction....," it said.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the auction process of 41 coal blocks for commercial mining. The notice further said that the "list of coal mines offered for auction of coal mines for sale of coal, dated June 18, shall stand amended to this effect." The block having geological reserves of 126.105 million tonnes has tentative peak rated capacity of two million tonne per annum.

Launching the auction of mines for commercial mining, that is expected to garner Rs 33,000 crore of capital investment in the country over next 5-7 years, Modi had said India will win the coronavirus war and turn this crisis into an opportunity, and the pandemic will make India self-reliant. The launch not only marks the beginning of unlocking of the country's coal sector from the lockdown of decades, but also aims at making India the largest exporter of coal, he had said.

Presently, despite being the world's fourth largest producer, India is the second largest importer of the dry fuel, Modi said noting that the auction process will result in major revenues to states and create employment besides developing the far-flung areas. The commencement of auction process of these blocks, part of the series of announcements made under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan', is likely to contribute Rs 20,000 crore revenue annually to state governments.