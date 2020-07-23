Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal Ministry withdraws Bander mine from auction

In the withdrawal notice dated July 21, the coal ministry said, "bidders may kindly note that Bander coal mine is now part of the Tadoba--Andhari Tiger Reserve as per the notification declaring the area as eco sensitive zone issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change." Accordingly, the Ministry of Coal has decided to withdraw the Bander coal mine from the auction process under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 16:31 IST
Coal Ministry withdraws Bander mine from auction

The coal ministry has withdrawn Bander mine in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra from the list of 41 coal blocks put up for auction for commercial mining as the mine lies in the eco sensitive zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve. In the withdrawal notice dated July 21, the coal ministry said, "bidders may kindly note that Bander coal mine is now part of the Tadoba--Andhari Tiger Reserve as per the notification declaring the area as eco sensitive zone issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change." Accordingly, the Ministry of Coal has decided to withdraw the Bander coal mine from the auction process under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, it said. "In view of the above, .....Bander coal mine is withdrawn from the 11th tranche of auction....," it said.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the auction process of 41 coal blocks for commercial mining. The notice further said that the "list of coal mines offered for auction of coal mines for sale of coal, dated June 18, shall stand amended to this effect." The block having geological reserves of 126.105 million tonnes has tentative peak rated capacity of two million tonne per annum.

Launching the auction of mines for commercial mining, that is expected to garner Rs 33,000 crore of capital investment in the country over next 5-7 years, Modi had said India will win the coronavirus war and turn this crisis into an opportunity, and the pandemic will make India self-reliant. The launch not only marks the beginning of unlocking of the country's coal sector from the lockdown of decades, but also aims at making India the largest exporter of coal, he had said.

Presently, despite being the world's fourth largest producer, India is the second largest importer of the dry fuel, Modi said noting that the auction process will result in major revenues to states and create employment besides developing the far-flung areas. The commencement of auction process of these blocks, part of the series of announcements made under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan', is likely to contribute Rs 20,000 crore revenue annually to state governments.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar hits 4-month low, yuan recovers as Sino-U.S. tensions simmer

The U.S. dollar hit four-month lows against a basket of peer currencies on Thursday and Chinas yuan partially recovered losses from an earlier slide, as investors took a wait-and-see approach to tensions between the two countries. The Unite...

Praising union "strength", UK PM Johnson dismisses independence push for Scotland

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the strength of the union on Thursday, using a visit to Scotland to dismiss the possibility of a new independence referendum for a nation that is increasingly at odds with his government.With som...

EU's Barnier says UK position makes trade deal "unlikely"

The European Unions chief Brexit negotiator said on Thursday that the United Kingdom had shown no willingness to break the deadlock on the level playing field and fisheries, making sealing a new trade agreement unlikely. By its current refu...

INTERVIEW-Tennis-WTA chief hopes Palermo Open will provide blueprint for 2020

WTA chief Steve Simon cannot wait for the Tour to get back up and running in Sicily next month and hopes the Palermo Open will provide a blueprint for tournament operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The womens claycourt tournament, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020