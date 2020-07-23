Left Menu
Development News Edition

Refinery throughput continues to rise in June

Fields operated by private firms produced over 16 per cent less crude oil, mostly due to lower output from Cairn-operated Rajasthan block. Natural gas production in June dropped 12 per cent to 2.3 billion cubic meters (bcm) as shutting down of user industries forced companies such as ONGC to cut production.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 16:54 IST
Refinery throughput continues to rise in June

Indian refineries continued to raise crude oil processing to make fuel in June, with over 8 per cent rise in throughput over the previous month, in signs of revival in economic activities after easing of lockdown restrictions. Nearly two dozen refineries in the country, which had in April cut down operating rate to as low as 30-40 per cent after lockdown pummelled fuel demand, processed 18.72 million tonnes of crude oil into fuel in June, up from 17.27 million tonnes in the preceding month, according to latest data released by the Petroleum Ministry on Thursday.

Crude processing was, however, about 9 per cent lower than 20.5 million tonnes throughput in June 2019. Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has been steadily raising operating run-rate at its nine refineries since capacity utilisation fell to as low as 45 per cent in the first week of April. The run-rate in June was over 97 per cent of the rated capacity.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd's (HPCL) units at Mumbai and Visakh operated at 106 per cent of the capacity, the data showed. Privatisation bound Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) operated refineries at 84 per cent of the capacity.

However, Reliance Industries Ltd, which operates the world's biggest oil refining complex at Jamnagar in Gujarat, cut crude processing for the fourth straight month in June. Its twin refineries operated at an average capacity of 83 per cent in June, down from 91.72 per cent in May. They had operated at 94.8 per cent of the capacity in April and 95.4 per cent in March.

RIL refineries processed 4.6 million tonnes of crude oil in June, down from 5.3 million tonnes in May and 15 per cent lower than crude throughput in the same month last year. The units produced 6.07 million tonnes of petroleum products in June, down from 6.53 million tonnes in May and 6.2 million tonnes a year ago.

Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy's 20 million tonnes a year Vadinar refinery in Gujarat ran at 84.8 per cent of capacity in June, down from 91.9 per cent in May. India's crude oil production fell 6 per cent to 2.5 million tonnes in June as Cairn-operated Rajasthan oilfields produced 15 per cent less oil.

ONGC's output was down 1.1 per cent at 1.66 million tonnes. Fields operated by private firms produced over 16 per cent less crude oil, mostly due to lower output from Cairn-operated Rajasthan block.

Natural gas production in June dropped 12 per cent to 2.3 billion cubic meters (bcm) as shutting down of user industries forced companies such as ONGC to cut production. Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) output was down 9.4 per cent at 1.8 bcm.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar hits 4-month low, yuan recovers as Sino-U.S. tensions simmer

The U.S. dollar hit four-month lows against a basket of peer currencies on Thursday and Chinas yuan partially recovered losses from an earlier slide, as investors took a wait-and-see approach to tensions between the two countries. The Unite...

Praising union "strength", UK PM Johnson dismisses independence push for Scotland

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the strength of the union on Thursday, using a visit to Scotland to dismiss the possibility of a new independence referendum for a nation that is increasingly at odds with his government.With som...

EU's Barnier says UK position makes trade deal "unlikely"

The European Unions chief Brexit negotiator said on Thursday that the United Kingdom had shown no willingness to break the deadlock on the level playing field and fisheries, making sealing a new trade agreement unlikely. By its current refu...

INTERVIEW-Tennis-WTA chief hopes Palermo Open will provide blueprint for 2020

WTA chief Steve Simon cannot wait for the Tour to get back up and running in Sicily next month and hopes the Palermo Open will provide a blueprint for tournament operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The womens claycourt tournament, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020