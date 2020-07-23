Left Menu
HSC Architects curates India's first VR exhibition for furniture design and craft: Macro to Micro - a medley of Experiences

It essentially morphed the macro experience of being in exhibition space to fit into the micro screens. The driving idea for the furniture line was envisioned by morphing the pre-designed architectural built forms and interior spaces at different scales.

NEW DELHI, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adapting to the changing public sphere and reversed norms of social inclusion in the COVID-19 pandemic, HSC Architects reinvented this crisis to be an opportunity. Leveraging the VR technology, they widened the horizons of exhibiting furniture and interior accessories that could be attended by innumerable people at any time and from any corner of the globe. The digital exhibition - 'Macro to Micro' - which will be live till 30th July, innovated a new-age social space for viewing and experiencing products using VR technology. The one-of-a-kind, fully immersive exhibition allowed a high definition 360 degree-view of all products enhancing the customer journey and their interaction with the brand. The exhibition transcended the real experience of furniture selection through VR technology and was accessible on all devices. The physical environment of the exhibition was recreated digitally having the real-like spatial quality of light and volume. It enabled seamless navigation within the space to view the furniture products allowing free movement in the space. It essentially morphed the macro experience of being in exhibition space to fit into the micro screens.

The driving idea for the furniture line was envisioned by morphing the pre-designed architectural built forms and interior spaces at different scales. By exploring with macro dimensions in micro context and vice versa, the pieces crafted an experience that channelized the user's tactile and visual sensitivities. They captured a perfect flow needed to transition from one scale to another. Each piece materialized itself as a physical form to translate design perceptions of Architectural scales into smaller scales. With such iterations, they derived furniture pieces that seamlessly flow into multiple scales, contexts, and functions engaging with varied users and extending utility at all times. Every piece in the exhibition was designed to encourage customer interaction and customized viewing from any angle or spot. The visitors identified various options for colour, textures, materials, etc. thereby getting complete freedom to order bespoke and customized products.

The entire viewing experience was driven by viewers' choices and time. It initiated a platform for digital socializing adding newer avenues to showcase and experience design products for the world that we inhabit today. About HSC Architects HSC Architects is a young architectural practice based in Ahmedabad, India known for its avante-garde design approach using parametric tools and methods in design. They formally started their design journey in November 2017 and have been accomplishing a diverse set of projects from residential to commercial spaces. Endorsing humanitarian design, their design philosophy ties experiential value deriving cues from context and users. Their work ethos is strongly shaped by material reuse and zero wastage practices which they extend in all forms of design.

