Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will continue to strengthen nutrition portfolio in India: Danone

"Now, we are using the sachets aggressively to make sure that it is available to each and every person..." he said. Danone India, in collaboration with the industry body CII on Thursday, launched the fourth edition of The Protein Week, which is celebrated annually between 24-30 July, to raise awareness about the importance of protein, a nutrient which is integral to building immunity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:53 IST
Will continue to strengthen nutrition portfolio in India: Danone

French food products major Danone on Thursday said it will continue to strengthen its presence in the nutrition segment in India and focus on value packs to address a wider customer base. The company also said its vision of "one planet and one health" can not succeed unless it can make an impact on 1.3 billion people in India.

"Nutrition is something, which we would keep focusing in, and if we see any portfolio opportunity relevant to nutrition environment, definitely (it) would be there,” Danone India MD Himanshu Bakshi said in a video conference. It is also working on innovations to make affordable protein available as a macronutrient to people here.

India is an important market for Danone, where it wants to make an impact on people health locally, the company said. "If you look at Danone's vision, it talks about one planet and one health," he said, adding "this mission can not succeed unless we make an impact on 1.3 billion people here".

The current portfolio of Danone India has a mix of infant formula to adult nutrition with various portfolio brands, including Aptamil, Farex and Protinex. "But this does not mean that any future exciting brands would not be coming here," he said adding "anything which is absolutely relevant to the health of Indians and brings it to the right level, which leads to a healthier profile, Danone would be available".

The company is now having value-based offering to make protein available into the market with affordability. "Now, we are using the sachets aggressively to make sure that it is available to each and every person..." he said.

Danone India, in collaboration with the industry body CII on Thursday, launched the fourth edition of The Protein Week, which is celebrated annually between 24-30 July, to raise awareness about the importance of protein, a nutrient which is integral to building immunity. "...Through this partnership with Danone, we aim to sensitize Indians about the role of protein and nutrition in building - immunity which is the need of the hour as several studies have shown," CII National Committee on Nutrition Chairperson Vinita Bali said.

As studies indicate that Indians consume insufficient protein in their diet, Danone India has been organising The Protein Week since 2017 to tackle issues related to protein deficiency through public awareness campaigns with partners, Bakshi said. Danone has also developed an immunonutrient calculator, which would to help Indians to check if their daily diet has all important nutrients to strengthen their immune system.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ASHA workers to stage taluk level protests in Karnataka on Jul 24

The Accredited Social Health Activists ASHA on Thursday decided to hold protests at taluk level across the state on July 24 demanding a hike in their remuneration. They have been agitating since July 10 pressing a charter of demands includi...

Liquor vends outside cantonment zones during weekend curfews to remain open: Officials

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to keep open the liquor vends outside COVID-19 containment zones during weekend shutdowns in the stateThe order to keep liquor shops open during the weekend curfews has been sent to all divis...

Partha Pratim Sengupta appointed as MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank IOB on Thursday said Partha Pratim Sengupta has been appointed as its new managing director and chief executive. The government as per its notification...has appointed Partha Pratim Sengupta, deputy managing director, S...

EC defers bypolls for one LS, 7 assembly seats citing COVID-19, floods

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic and the onset of monsoon and flood situation, the Election Commission has deferred by-elections for one Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats and will meet on Friday to discuss about a possible schedule. The states...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020