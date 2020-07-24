Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asia markets to fall on China vow to retaliate against U.S.

Investors are selling the greenback on expectations the U.S. economy will likely underperform its peers in the developed world as the surge in new coronavirus infections pushed the overall number of cases in the United States to over 4 million. U.S. gold futures settled 1.3% higher at $1,890 an ounce.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 05:03 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 05:03 IST
Asia markets to fall on China vow to retaliate against U.S.

Asian markets are set to open mostly lower on Friday as China vowed to retaliate against a U.S. order to close one of its consulates, and the American equity markets fell on gloomy data about its labor market.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures lost 0.86% in early trading. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.11%, while the Nikkei 225 index closed the overnight session down 0.58%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 1.13%.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.12%. China said the U.S. move to close its Houston consulate this week had "severely harmed" relations and warned it "must" retaliate, after Washington ordered the office closed yesterday in a dramatic escalation of tension between the world's two biggest economies.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose to 1.416 million last week for the first time in nearly four months, suggesting the United States’ economic recovery is stalling amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The worsening pandemic, signs of weakening recovery and mixed corporate earnings all caused U.S. equities to drop sharply, with investors fleeing market-leading tech shares.

Wall Street's sell-off steepened after a tech watchdog group reported that Apple Inc faces investigations in multiple states for potentially deceiving consumers. Apple shares settled down 4.6% and pulled the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 lower. "Markets had a bumpy ride overnight … as just about every U.S. data release disappointed, and as nervousness on the geopolitical front grew," wrote Kishti Sen of ANZ Research.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.31%, the S&P 500 lost 1.23% and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.29%. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Facebook and Google’s parent Alphabet, all of which tumbled on Thursday, account for roughly 23% of market cap of the entire S&P 500 index, according to Goldman Sachs.

The dollar slipped to an almost two-year low against a basket of peer currencies and gold rose for a fifth straight session to almost $1,900 an ounce, as U.S.-China tensions increased bullion’s safe-haven appeal. Investors are selling the greenback on expectations the U.S. economy will likely underperform its peers in the developed world as the surge in new coronavirus infections pushed the overall number of cases in the United States to over 4 million.

U.S. gold futures settled 1.3% higher at $1,890 an ounce. The Australian dollar rose 0.01% versus the greenback at $0.710 with the U.S. dollar index down 0.22% at $94.7970.

Oil prices fell 2% as the surge in coronavirus cases triggered fears of a hit to demand and the latest U.S.-China spat outweighed the benefit of a weaker dollar. Brent crude futures settled 98 cents lower at $43.3l a barrel, and U.S. crude futures fell 83 cents to settle at $41.07 a barrel.

The 10-year Treasury note fell 1.4 basis points to 0.5807%.

TRENDING

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Trump cancels Jacksonville portion of GOP convention

US President Donald Trump has announced to cancel the Jacksonville portion of the GOP convention where he would have formally accepted the presidential nomination of the Republican party for the November elections. Trump, at a White House n...

Strong-finishing pitchers lead Cards, Pirates into opener

Pitchers who finished strong last season will make the Opening Day starts when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. Jack Flaherty 11-8, 2.75 ERA in 2019 was the Cardinals clear choice to launch the season at Busch ...

Costa Rica to reopen two airports to tourists

Costa Rica will reopen two of its airports on Aug. 1 to tourists from the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada, the government said on Thursday, even as it reported the highest daily number of coronavirus infections to date. Touris...

Rangers face Rockies in debut for Globe Life Field

The official opening of Globe Life Field was expected to be packed with fans at the start of a 162-game season that spanned six months. Instead, a truncated 2020 campaign will break in the new home for the Texas Rangers. Things will be much...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020