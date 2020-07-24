Left Menu
Development News Edition

FSS Prepaid CMS to Support Open Marketplace and Instant Lending

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India • Provides card and app-based merchant wallets linked to primary card • API-driven services framework for merchant registration and wallet creation • Offers instant Lending at point of purchase for prepaid cardholders ​ FSS (Financial Software and Systems), a globally leading provider of payment products and payments processor, announced addition of innovative capabilities to its Prepaid Card Management System (Prepaid CMS) to deliver greater value to cardholders.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-07-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 11:07 IST
FSS Prepaid CMS to Support Open Marketplace and Instant Lending

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, IndiaBusiness Wire India • Provides card and app-based merchant wallets linked to primary card • API-driven services framework for merchant registration and wallet creation • Offers instant Lending at point of purchase for prepaid cardholders ​ FSS (Financial Software and Systems), a globally leading provider of payment products and payments processor, announced addition of innovative capabilities to its Prepaid Card Management System (Prepaid CMS) to deliver greater value to cardholders. Prepaid card issuers can now issue instant, open-loop virtual co-branded merchant wallets paired with added value services such as instant lending at the point of purchase to differentiate their card products and drive higher spend per cardholder. In a commoditized prepaid market segment, Open APIs and banking create possibilities for issuers to realize additional value. FSS Prepaid CMS, through its advanced open API framework, enables prepaid card issuers to orchestrate customer-facing merchant ecosystems to expand the scope of services and capture new revenue streams. Card issuers can instantly provision exclusive merchant-branded wallets linked to a customer’s primary prepaid card account with a few clicks. Issuers can tap into popular spend categories to fuel a range of innovative consumer centric propositions. For example, create an exclusive merchant cashback or loyalty wallet on the fly soon after the customer completes the purchase. Likewise, a food delivery company can issue a commission wallet for home delivery associates or a meal allowance wallet in partnership with select restaurants.

Issuers, furthermore, can offer added value services such as instant access to credit to fund customer spend and drive sales. Globally, as per industry estimates, instant loans represent a $1.2 trillion opportunity and are expected to grow over 15 percent year-over-year. At affiliate merchant stores, shoppers can opt for an instant open-loop physical or virtual prepaid card, loaded with the amount needed to fund the purchase. The loan amount is for a specific purpose and issuers can define as well as monitor spend limits per merchant. Instant lending via prepaid cards allows issuers to have a broader relationship with the customer. Prepaid cardholders can top-up cards to pay for orders, earn and track cashbacks, and access exclusive sales and offers. Customers can also obtain an additional line of credit on the same card based on terms pre-determined by the issuers, eliminating the hassle of submitting paperwork again when they shop at a different merchant store.

Speaking on the new capabilities N. Sathish, Deputy CPO FSS, stated; “Enabling customer-facing ecosystems/marketplace are the primary driver of future value creation for digital commerce, in the open banking world. By opening the FSS Prepaid CMS platform to third party merchants, we allow card issuers orchestrate an extensive digital services ecosystem, multiplying opportunities for engagement and value creation. The combination of co-branded merchant wallets with added value services such as instant lending at checkout will help issuers build a satisfied and loyal base of prepaid cardholder and improve spend per card.” FSS Prepaid CMS advanced API-based framework supports rapid merchant enrolment, instant virtual card, and wallet creation, as well as integration with merchant IT systems. FSS Prepaid CMS platform supports the complete gamut of capabilities to manage the lifecycle of the card, with flexibility to load, delete and amend applications, enabling quick roll-out of customer-centric card programs. Currently, Prepaid CMS has been deployed by leading prepaid processors globally and supports 150M cards. About FSS Financial Software and Systems (FSS) is a leader in payments technology and transaction processing. The company offers an integrated portfolio of software products, hosted payment services and software solutions built over 29+ years of experience. FSS, end-to-end payments products suite, powers retail delivery channels including ATM, POS, Internet and Mobile as well as critical back-end functions including cards management, reconciliation, settlement, merchant management and device monitoring. Headquartered in Chennai, India, FSS services leading global banks, financial institutions, processors, central regulators and governments across North America, UK/Europe, ME/Africa, and APAC and has 2,500 experts on-board. For more information visit: www.fsstech.com PWR PWR.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Vodafone targets Frankfurt listing for mast unit in early 2021

Vodafone, the worlds second biggest mobile operator, said on Friday it would list its towers unit, named Vantage Towers, in Frankfurt in early 2021. It announced it would set up a European mast company worth upwards of 18 billion euros a ye...

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani deposes before CBI special court in Lucknow in Babri mosque demolition case.

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani deposes before CBI special court in Lucknow in Babri mosque demolition case....

Vietnam bans wildlife trade to curb risk of pandemics

Vietnams Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive to ban the Southeast Asian countrys wildlife trade with immediate effect in order to reduce the risk of new pandemics, a government statement said. The directive bans imports o...

Journalist held for 6 years gains New Zealand refugee status

A journalist who fled Iran and then exposed Australias degrading treatment of asylum-seekers while being held against his will for six years has been granted refugee status in New Zealand. Immigration New Zealand on Friday confirmed that Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020