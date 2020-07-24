Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling slips despite retail recovery; focus on Brexit talks

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv LONDON, July 24 - The pound slipped in early London trading on Friday and data pointing to a recovery in British retail sales did little to support it, as investors focused on the lack of progress in trade talks with the European Union.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 13:57 IST
Sterling slips despite retail recovery; focus on Brexit talks
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The pound slipped in early London trading on Friday and data pointing to a recovery in British retail sales did little to support it, as investors focused on the lack of progress in trade talks with the European Union. Retail sales recovered to almost pre-lockdown measures in June, with sales volumes exceeding all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.

A survey measuring employers' confidence in hiring and investing also rose, turning positive for the first time since February. But the pound remained subdued. It slipped slightly against a broadly weaker dollar and at $1.2731 was still well below its pre-coronavirus levels.

Versus the euro, the pound was down around 0.1%, at 91.155 pence. Sterling has fallen against the euro every day since Tuesday, after an agreement on a massive European stimulus plan saw the single currency surge to its highest since October 2018. "In the past week, sterling has been somewhat caught in the middle between an appreciating euro and a depreciating dollar," UBS strategist Gaétan Peroux wrote in a note to clients.

"As attention moves from the EU Recovery Fund possibly toward the ongoing Brexit talks we see the potential for sterling to rally on positive sentiment around those discussions," he said. Speaking after this week's round of Brexit negotiations in London, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said that reaching a new trade deal was "unlikely" as the UK had shown no willingness to break the deadlock.

Implied volatility gauges for sterling with one-month maturities rose have been edging up since Tuesday, suggesting that investors are wary of volatile price action from Brexit-related headlines during the summer. "Despite a lack of progress, market participants are still assuming a last-minute trade deal will be reached later this year when the alternative is to impose another self-inflicted shock onto the UK and European economies which are still reeling from the unprecedented COVID-related disruption," Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG, wrote in a note to clients.

Britain has the highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe, and Bank of England policymaker Jonathan Haskel warned on Thursday that the country's economic recovery from coronavirus would depend heavily on people not being too nervous to go out. London-listed shares fell on Friday, hit by a batch of mixed quarterly earnings updates and worsening U.S.-China relations sparking a risk-off mood.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Stopping elderly artistes to go out & work discrimination: HC

The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Maharashtra government that if the state does not prohibit a senior citizen from opening his shop and sitting there all day, then on what basis does it prevent artistes above 65 years of age from go...

UK PM Johnson says anti-vaxxers "are nuts"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that opponents of vaccination, so called anti-vaxxers, were nuts.Theres all these anti-vaxxers now, Johnson told medical workers at a doctors surgery in London. They are nuts, they are nut...

Welspun India Q1 net falls 65 pc to Rs 53.75 cr

Textile firm Welspun India&#160;on Friday reported a 65.56 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 53.75 crore for the quarter ended June on account of lower income.&#160; The company had posted a net profit of Rs 156.07 crore f...

Traffic cop dies due to COVID-19 in Kolkata

A traffic police officer succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Friday morning, official sources said. Inspector Abhigyan Mukherjee, posted at the equipment cell of the Kolkata Traffic Police, was diagnosed with COVID- 19 last ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020