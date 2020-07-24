Goldman Sachs, Malaysia reach settlement agreement over 1MDB- sources
U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs has reached a settlement agreement with the Malaysian government over the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. A spokesman for the office of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 24-07-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 15:34 IST
U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs has reached a settlement agreement with the Malaysian government over the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Settlement talks that restarted this week concluded on Friday, the sources said.
They did not want to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. Goldman Sachs declined to comment. A spokesman for the office of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
