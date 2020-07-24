Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpiceJet to operate flights on India-UK routes

SpiceJet has been designated as "Indian scheduled carrier" to operate flight services to the UK from India, the Gurugram-based no-frills airline said in a regulatory filing on Friday. An air service agreement is a bilateral agreement to allow international commercial air transport services between signatories. “After the United States, SpiceJet has now been designated as an Indian scheduled carrier to operate to the United Kingdom.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 16:57 IST
SpiceJet to operate flights on India-UK routes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

SpiceJet has been designated as an "Indian scheduled carrier" to operate flight services to the UK from India, the Gurugram-based no-frills airline said in a regulatory filing on Friday. On Thursday, the airline was allowed to fly on India-US routes by the governments of the two countries under the bilateral air services pact. "We would like to inform you that in terms of the air services agreement between the Government of India and the United Kingdom, SpiceJet has been designated as Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between India and the UK," SpiceJet said in the filing. An air service agreement is a bilateral agreement to allow international commercial air transport services between signatories.

"After the United States, SpiceJet has now been designated as an Indian scheduled carrier to operate to the United Kingdom. The UK and the US are two of the top international destinations for airlines and we are delighted to have got this designation to operate to these two countries," said SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said in a statement. SpiceJet gets the nod to fly to the UK at a time when all international commercial air passenger services have been suspended since March 22 due to visa and travel restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, various evacuation and charter flights are being currently operated to fly back stranded Indians in various countries and also transport foreign nationals, who are stuck in India, to their countries. Currently, government-run Air India is the only domestic airline flying between India and the UK.

SpiceJet had been planning to operate in London since the summer of 2019 when it applied for slots to connect Amritsar-London flights. However, after it failed to get them, the budget carrier took another attempt in August for slots at London Heathrow and Manchester after the grounding of Jet Airways in April. But, even that plan could not fructify. Since both the US and the UK are wide-body operations, SpiceJet is reportedly in talks with Oman Air for the wet leasing of some of the Gulf-based airline's A330 planes. A wet lease is an arrangement under which one airline provides an aircraft, its complete crew, maintenance, and insurance.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

No flights operations at Kolkata airport on July 25, 29 due to lockdown

Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended on July 25 and 29 amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown. According to the West Bengal airport sources, no passenger flights will be operated on July 25 and 29 from the Kolkata airp...

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Kangana Ranaut offers to record statement virtually

Actor Kangana Ranaut has informed the Mumbai Police, which is soon likely to issue summons to her for recording a statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, that she is keen to assist in the probe. Ranaut, through her lawyer, wrote...

Civic bodies seek funds from Delhi govt, blame AAP dispensation for waterlogging

The mayors of the three BJP-led municipal corporations of Delhi on Friday sought to blame the AAP government for waterlogging in parts of the national capital, even as they demanded that the funds due to the civic bodies be released soon. A...

Russia rejects British, U.S. criticism of its activities in space

Moscow rejected criticism from the United States and the United Kingdom of Russias activities in space on Friday, after the two nations expressed concern at a Russian satellite test conducted on July 15. Britain on Thursday said Russia had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020