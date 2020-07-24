Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goldman Sachs and Malaysia reach $3.9B settlement over 1MDB

Malaysian and US prosecutors had alleged that the bond sales organised by Goldman Sachs provided one of the means for associates of ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak to steal billions over several years from a fund that was ostensibly set up to accelerate Malaysia's economic development. Najib is on trial on multiple corruption charges linked to the scandal after his election ouster in May 2018.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:32 IST
Goldman Sachs and Malaysia reach $3.9B settlement over 1MDB
Representative image Image Credit: pixnio

Malaysia's government on Friday said it has reached a $3.9 billion settlement with Goldman Sachs in exchange for dropping criminal charges against the bank over bond sales that raised money for the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, which was looted of billions of dollars in a massive scandal. Malaysian and US prosecutors had alleged that the bond sales organised by Goldman Sachs provided one of the means for associates of ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak to steal billions over several years from a fund that was ostensibly set up to accelerate Malaysia's economic development.

Najib is on trial on multiple corruption charges linked to the scandal after his election ouster in May 2018. Goldman and two of its former executives were charged in December that year with alleged breaches of securities laws including misleading investors over the bond sales. Another 17 former and current Goldman executives were also charged last year over alleged roles in the fraud. The finance ministry said in a statement that Goldman agreed to pay $2.5 billion in cash and guarantee that Malaysia gets at least $1.4 billion in proceeds from assets bought with the bond money that have since been seized around the globe.

It said the deal was a sharp jump from Goldman's previous offer of $1.75 billion in 2019 and will avoid lengthy and costly court battles. The settlement came after a new government, which includes Najib's Malay party, took power in March following a political coup. It is lower than the $7.5 billion settlement that the previous government had sought. "With today's settlement amount and the monies that Malaysia has already received from the US Department of Justice, more than $4.5 billion will be returned to the people of Malaysia," the ministry said, adding that the government is committed to recovering other outstanding assets.

It said the deal showed that Goldman acknowledged misconduct by its two former employees and will not affect Malaysia's charges against fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, identified as an alleged mastermind of the fraud, and other parties in the scandal. Najib set up 1MDB when he took office in 2009. It accumulated billions in debts and US investigators allege at least $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib's associates.

Public anger over the alleged corruption contributed to the country's first change in its governing coalition since independence from Britain in 1957. The new government installed in 2018 reopened investigations into the scandal that had been stifled under Najib's administration. Najib is currently on trial on multiple graft charges. He denies the charges and has called it a political attack. His wife, Rosmah Masnsor, and stepson, Riza Aziz, were also charged in the case. Prosecutors recently dropped charges against Riza following a settlement slammed by critics as a sweetheart deal. It came after the ruling alliance that ousted Najib collapsed in February, with two-time Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad resigning in protest when his party formed a Malay-centric government with Najib's party and several others. The king subsequently appointed fellow party leader Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister despite Mahathir's insistence that he had the support of a majority of lawmakers.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Depp's lawyers play video showing Heard 'attacked' sister

Johnny Depps lawyers in his libel suit against a British tabloid that labeled the actor a wife beater displayed video footage in a London courtroom Friday that they claim shows his ex-wife, Amber Heard, attacked her sister. The lawyers said...

Adani Power gets shareholders' nod for delisting

Adani Power on Friday said it has received shareholders approval for its Rs 3,264-crore delisting proposal. Last month, Adani Power had issued a notice for voluntary delisting of equity shares of the company from BSE Limited and National St...

Govt's endeavour has been to further simplify Direct Tax laws: Sitharaman

The governments endeavour has been to further simplify the Direct Tax laws and has brought in a major reform by giving option to taxpayers to opt for a new simpler tax regime, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. In her messa...

Serving the underbanked, micro-financing, affordable housing: Bandhan Bank's Vision 2025

Bandhan Bank said it will continue expanding its geographical reach to underbanked areas, leverage its micro-financing skills and make inroads into affordable housing segment with the amalgamation of Gruh Finance as part of its strategies f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020