Russia resumes flights with 3 nations on August 1
Russia will resume international flights with three countries starting August 1, the government announced Friday. Russia halted all international flights and shut down its borders in late March to help stem the coronavirus outbreak.PTI | Moscow | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:03 IST
Russia will resume international flights with three countries starting August 1, the government announced Friday. Air traffic will resume with Britain, Turkey and Tanzania, and Russia is working to expand the list, according to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.
Flights will resume in airports in Moscow, the surrounding Moscow region, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don, a city in southern Russian. Russia halted all international flights and shut down its borders in late March to help stem the coronavirus outbreak. Russian authorities started easing restrictions in May.
Health officials have reported more than 800,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 13,046 deaths in the country.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Tatyana Golikova
- RostovonDon
- Britain
- Turkey
- Tanzania
- Moscow
- St Petersburg
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-A space odyssey: Britain rockets into unknown with OneWeb
Britain's John Lewis to close eight stores with likely loss of 1,300 jobs
After Australia suspends extradition with Hong Kong, Britain is looking at arrangements
WHO, Turkey agree to office in Istanbul
INSIGHT-A space odyssey: Britain rockets into unknown with OneWeb