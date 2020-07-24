Left Menu
Development News Edition

VIL, Airtel strongly defend priority plans; say no service deterioration for other users

Meanwhile, Airtel has also sent out a detailed response to TRAI's questions on its priority plan, where it has said that its offering constitutes 1-1.5 per cent of the subscriber base. "Capacity upgrades are initiated on sites with congestion to maintain an optimum level of internet speed both for our platinum and non-platinum customers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:08 IST
VIL, Airtel strongly defend priority plans; say no service deterioration for other users

Telecom operators Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have vehemently defended their priority plans, which came under regulator TRAI's glare, and have argued that the offers have not deteriorated experience of other network users, nor violated any norms. They said the subscribers of the plans constitute only a small portion of overall customer base.

In a letter to TRAI, Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) said the benefit featuring network priority "is fully compliant to all applicable tariff orders and regulations" and that "TRAI has prejudged and prematurely concluded poor network service". VIL, which recently obtained a stay from the telecom tribunal and is free to onboard new customers to its priority plan for the time being (while Trai examines the issue), has asserted that disclosures made in terms/conditions of the offer "are adequate and not misleading by any means".

Last week, telecom tribunal TDSAT had stayed TRAI's recent order on Vodafone Idea, which had asked the company to withhold its offering promising priority 4G network on RedX plan. At the same time, the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) had said it would be open for TRAI to proceed with the inquiry and pass final orders in accordance with law at the earliest after ensuring that requirements of natural justice are satisfied. It had also said VIL should be given opportunity to explain any alleged contravention of the regulator's directions.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had, earlier this month, had questioned the two telecom companies on whether network preference to specific customers came at the cost of deterioration of services for other non-premium subscribers. VIL has argued that the offering in question - the RedX plan - was launched in November 2019 and has 1.27 lakh subscribers. Vodafone Idea said that during the eight months that its plan was operational, TRAI never raised any concern suggesting that the plan was, in any way, non-compliant with any provisions.

VIL further pointed out that it has undertaken substantial addition of capacities, and optimisation resulting in more efficient use of spectrum, and better services despite unprecedented traffic growth. "Thus, question raised by TRAI is based on incorrect premise that VIL is not creating additional capacity," the company said.

Further, it said the number of such customers is miniscule fraction of overall base (much less than even 0.01 per cent of subscriber base and less than 0.13 per cent of 4G users). Data usage of such customers is less than 0.4 per cent of overall 4G data usage. "Considering that usage of Vodafone REDX plan users is very miniscule, it will not be correct to assume that by providing a better experience to such nominal base and in such manner, the overall experience of more than 99.99 per cent customers gets impacted," Vodafone Idea said in its response. It also added that the company was also complying with service quality norms.

In its letter, VIL has blamed free services, unlimited packs and daily packs which were initially allowed at below cost prices for the sector's financial plight. "The free services, unlimited packs or daily packs of data usage in GBs at below cost prices, when introduced were not questioned by TRAI... The concerns for capacity constraint and quality of service were far more material under those circumstances and were not raised then," VIL said.

VIL added that if the concern regarding capacity issues and impact on users is being taken so seriously, "we would like to draw your attention to the past precedence where TRAI decided not to interfere on the action of a telecom service provider who introduced free or below cost prices with unlimited or heavy daily usage packs on data and when the impact was exponentially large on consumers and industry". Meanwhile, Airtel has also sent out a detailed response to TRAI's questions on its priority plan, where it has said that its offering constitutes 1-1.5 per cent of the subscriber base.

"Capacity upgrades are initiated on sites with congestion to maintain an optimum level of internet speed both for our platinum and non-platinum customers. "Hence, the impact of applying priority to an insignificant base of 1-1.5 per cent users and that too for short duration of congestion, does not have any significant impact on the experience of non-platinum data," Airtel has said.

It said providing faster 4G data speeds to platinum customers has not degraded other customers' experience. Airtel said it consistently complies with TRAI's network service quality norms, and has worked towards improving capacity, quality, and coverage.

"Having said this, the performance of our network has improved significantly in the last 6-9 months...Further, all efforts are made to resolve the complaints of all the customers," Airtel said. It also added that therefore, the present offer of the platinum class is not at all a ploy to encash customer sentiments on poor network coverage.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ED attaches assests worth Rs 3.88 crores of IRS office in corruption case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 3.88 crores belonging to an officer of Indian Revenue Services IRS and his associates under Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA, 2002 in connection with a corruption case. The Enf...

Increase mask fine to Rs 1,000: HC suggestion to Guj govt

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, the Gujarat High Court on Friday asked the state government to increase the fine for mask violation to Rs 1,000. The oral suggestion was made by a division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pa...

16-year-old sodomised by fellow inmate at correction home in Delhi

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a fellow inmate at a correction home in north Delhis Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Friday. On Wednesday, police received information from the welfare officer of Observation Home for Boys-I...

Depp's lawyers play video showing Heard 'attacked' sister

Johnny Depps lawyers in his libel suit against a British tabloid that labeled the actor a wife beater displayed video footage in a London courtroom Friday that they claim shows his ex-wife, Amber Heard, attacked her sister. The lawyers said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020