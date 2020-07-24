Left Menu
FACTBOX-Industry reactions to Airbus offer to end subsidy dispute

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:57 IST
Airbus has said it will amend A350 development loans from the French and Spanish governments in a bid to reverse U.S. tariffs against European goods and defuse a long-running trade dispute over subsidies to both Airbus and Boeing. Following are some industry reactions:

DISTILLED SPIRITS COUNCIL OF THE UNITED STATES "We hope that this is a significant step toward resolving this longstanding trade dispute that will result in the prompt elimination of tariffs on U.S. and EU distilled spirits. Distillers on both sides of the Atlantic have suffered enough."

SPANISH FOOD AND DRINK Mauricio Garcia de Quevedo, CEO of FIAB, the Spanish Federation of Food and Drink Industries, which recently created an association called “Platform against tariffs”.

“We hope after today's announcement by Airbus, the United States will immediately withdraw the unfair tariffs on Spanish food products" SCOTCH WHISKY ASSOCIATION

"As we have said all along, it is critical that EU, UK and US work together quickly, with the constructive support of both Airbus and Boeing, to find a rapid negotiated settlement to a dispute that has been going on now for 15 years. A resolution would avoid further damage being caused to unrelated sectors, like Scotch Whisky, before this becomes irreparable.” GERMAN COFFEE ASSOCIATION

Coffee as a product is being punished for illegal action in the aviation industry. This action may be lawful, but it is extremely unfair, to the detriment of the coffee industry and to the detriment of consumers in the United States. In this respect, we welcome any action taken by Airbus and by politicians to calm the customs dispute.

We strongly disagree with the demand that the EU, for its part, should now impose punitive tariffs in retaliation for US imports, because the coffee business has always been global and therefore requires trade to be as free as possible.

