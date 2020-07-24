Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Tech titans drag Wall St lower as virus cases mount

U.S. stocks are set to fall for the second day as investors feared that the COVID-19 health crisis that has spiraled in recent weeks and has infected over 4 million Americans, could hamper a recovery in economic activity. Optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine and fiscal stimulus package had helped the benchmark S&P 500 hit a five-month high earlier this week.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 21:27 IST
US STOCKS-Tech titans drag Wall St lower as virus cases mount

Technology stocks dragged Wall Street's main indexes lower on Friday on the back of Sino-U.S. tensions and fears over rising U.S. COVID-19 cases, putting the S&P 500 on track to erase all of its gains for the week. High-flying companies Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp , which were pivotal in driving the stock market's recovery in recent months, fell 0.5% and 0.3% respectively.

The S&P technology index dropped 0.8%. Intel Corp tumbled 15.3% after the company said it was six months behind schedule in developing next-generation, power-efficient chip technology and that it would consider farming out more work to outside semiconductor foundries.

Rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc gained 13%, but the broader Philadelphia semiconductor index dropped 0.7%. U.S. stocks are set to fall for the second day as investors feared that the COVID-19 health crisis that has spiraled in recent weeks and has infected over 4 million Americans, could hamper a recovery in economic activity.

Optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine and fiscal stimulus package had helped the benchmark S&P 500 hit a five-month high earlier this week. "Our fundamental outlook for the U.S. economy is a long recovery. We do not see sustained growth in employment even under scenario where we have a vaccine, it's still going to take a long time for this virus to get under control," said Greg Hahn, chief investment officer at Sanctuary Wealth in Indiana.

Latest survey showed U.S. business activity increased to a six-month high in July, but companies reported a drop in new orders as a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases weighed on demand. Sentiment took a hit earlier in the day after Beijing ordered Washington to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu, days after U.S. ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

At 11:22 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 112.61 points, or 0.42%, at 26,539.72 and the S&P 500 was down 14.53 points, or 0.45%, at 3,221.13. The Nasdaq Composite was down 72.09 points, or 0.69%, at 10,389.33. Shares of U.S. drugmakers fell ahead of executive orders by President Donald Trump aimed at lowering drug prices.

The S&P healthcare index shed 1.1%. Of the 113 S&P 500 companies that have reported quarterly results, 80.5% of them have beaten dramatically lowered profit estimates, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

American Express Co slipped 1.2% after it reported an 85% slump in quarterly profit as credit card spending collapsed. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.65-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.27-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and 14 new lows.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Nagaland govt exempts Animal Husbandry, Guwahati HC staff from total lockdown in Kohima

The Nagaland government on Friday exempted the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, and staff of Guwahati High Court, Kohima Bench from the total lockdown of Kohima Municipal area in the view of rising COVID-19 cases, as ...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. new home sales shine in June; business activity picks up

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes raced to a near 13-year high in June as the housing market outperforms the broader economy amid record low interest rates and migration from urban centers to lower-density areas because of the COVID-19 ...

IOC apologizes, deletes tweet about 1936 Berlin Olympics

The IOC apologized on Friday and deleted a Twitter message which some saw as celebrating Nazi Germanys hosting of the 1936 Olympics. Joining a message thread on Thursday one year before the Olympic cauldron is lit at the postponed 2020 Toky...

Mandatory masks becoming the rule amid Europe's virus uptick

New rules on wearing masks in England came into effect Friday, with people entering shops, banks and supermarkets now required to wear face coverings, while Romania reported a record for daily infections and new cases nearly doubled in Fran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020