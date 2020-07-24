Business brief

Smartphone company Realme on Friday said it will start selling its new '6' Series handsets from July 31, both online and through retail stores

The company unveiled two variants of the Realme 6i smartphones priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 a unit based on storage capacity

"Thanks to our 'Made in India' capabilities, Realme 6i will be available not only online, but also offline in royal club partners," Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said in a statement.