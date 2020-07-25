Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zee Entertainment posts Q4 net loss at Rs 766 crore

The result also includes a one-time provision of Rs 343.3 crore in the administrative cost "for balances related to ad, subscription and other assets where recovery has become doubtful on account of COVID-19 led uncertainty," it said. Total expenses were up 66.05 per cent at Rs 2,677.77 crore in Q4/FY 2019-20 as against Rs 1,612.60 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 13:02 IST
Zee Entertainment posts Q4 net loss at Rs 766 crore
Representative Image

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 765.82 crore for the January-March quarter of FY 2019-20. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 292.53 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income was down 4.06 per cent to Rs 1,991.74 crore during the said quarter as against Rs 2,076.06 crore a year ago. It made a provision of Rs 113.70 crore as an impairment charge of the recoverable amount of goodwill allocated to the online media business which represents a separate cash-generating unit (CGU), the filing said.

"The excess of carrying value of CGU over the recoverable amount had been accounted as an impairment charge of Rs 113.70 crore in the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 and disclosed as exceptional item," ZEEL said. During the March 2020 quarter, its operational cost went up by 47.69 per cent to Rs 1,304.62 crore as against Rs 883.32 crore.

"Underlying cost increase led by higher movie amortisation, new channels and investments in ZEE5. The reported operating cost includes one time accelerated amortisation of inventory of Rs 259.8 crore," said ZEEL in the earning statement. The result also includes a one-time provision of Rs 343.3 crore in the administrative cost "for balances related to ad, subscription and other assets where recovery has become doubtful on account of COVID-19 led uncertainty," it said.

Total expenses were up 66.05 per cent at Rs 2,677.77 crore in Q4/FY 2019-20 as against Rs 1,612.60 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Revenue from advertisement was down 14.66 per cent at Rs 1,038.94 crore during the quarter as against Rs 1,217.49 crore in January-March quarter a year ago.

"Poor macroeconomic environment, conversion of two FTA channels into pay in March 2019, and market share loss in certain markets drove the decline. Lockdown in March further impacted revenues," said ZEEL. While its subscription revenue was up 31.15 per cent at Rs 741.36 crore as against Rs 565.27 crore. It logged a growth of 41 per cent in subscription revenue in its domestic business, driven by implementation of new tariff order (NTO) and growth in ZEE5 subscription revenues.

For the fiscal year 2019-20, ZEEL saw net profit decline 66.52 per cent to Rs 524.59 crore, from Rs 1,567.24 crore in the previous year. Total income for the fiscal, however, rose to Rs 8,413.50 crore from Rs 8,185.35 crore in 2018-19.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

President Kovind completes 3 years in office

President Ram Nath Kovind completed three years in office on Saturday with the Rashtrapati Bhavan noting that he guided the country in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and met nearly 7,000 people, including soldiers and scientists...

Scientists identify 21 existing drugs that block coronavirus in lab studies

Scientists, including those of Indian-origin, have identified 21 existing drugs that stop the replication of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 in lab studies, an advance that may lead to the development of new therapeutic combinat...

Police raid Bhopal lounge, 33 held for violating night curfew

Madhya Pradesh Police raided a lounge in Bhopal and arrested 33 people for violating night curfew. The incident took place on July 23.A case has been registered. The two main accused had taken the lounge on rent and were conducting similar ...

Trump plays on fears in play for the suburbs

President Donald Trump this week sent a message to The Suburban Housewives of America, and in a single tweet summed up his strategy for shoring up support in communities critical to his reelection chances Scare them. Biden will destroy your...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020