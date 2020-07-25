Left Menu
Development News Edition

SATYA MicroCapital Limited secures INR 72.5 Cr debt funding from Swiss impact investor BlueOrchard Finance Ltd

The round of this debt funding will instil a boost in scaling up SATYA’s operational base while continuing to develop innovative credit offerings and complete end-to-end business processes for their valuable clients. Mr. Vivek Tiwari, MD & CEO of SATYA MicroCapital Limited said, "The funds raised will be used for effectively promoting animal husbandry bundled with livestock insurance and in helping a wider section of small aspiring women entrepreneurs to normalise their business.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 13:03 IST
SATYA MicroCapital Limited secures INR 72.5 Cr debt funding from Swiss impact investor BlueOrchard Finance Ltd

RBI registered NBFC-MFI, SATYA MicroCapital Limited has successfully raised INR 72.5 Cr via Swiss impact investor BlueOrchard Finance Limited for the second time since its inception in 2017. The funding is received through InsuResilience Investment Fund (IIF) and Japan ASEAN Women Empowerment Fund (JAWEF) managed by BlueOrchard. The round of this debt funding will instil a boost in scaling up SATYA’s operational base while continuing to develop innovative credit offerings and complete end-to-end business processes for their valuable clients.

Mr. Vivek Tiwari, MD & CEO of SATYA MicroCapital Limited said, "The funds raised will be used for effectively promoting animal husbandry bundled with livestock insurance and in helping a wider section of small aspiring women entrepreneurs to normalise their business. We are thankful to BlueOrchard Finance for showing trust & confidence in SATYA. This will definitely boost the microfinance activities in India” The company has also been backed up by an equity funding of INR 105 Cr in May 2020 led by Japan based finance institution Gojo & Company Inc. SATYA MicroCapital Limited started its operational journey in January 2017 and has assets under management of worth INR 1000 crore. Since then, the MFI has been integrally focussed in providing micro financial services to the unbanked people at the bottom of the pyramid, especially rural women who seek credit help in several focus sectors for their income generation and income growth. These include agriculture, animal husbandry, trade, and production/services. Till date, SATYA has rendered its value-added credit services for generating means of livelihood to more than 4.5 LAc+ clients across 15000+ villages within national boundaries.

Initiated in 2001 by initiative of the UN, BlueOrchard emerged as the first commercial manager of microfinance debt investments worldwide. It offers impact investment solutions through the channel of debt and equity financing to institutions operating in emerging markets. Actively operating withing four continents, BlueOrchard has invested to date over USD 7 billion in 540 institutions across 80 emerging markets. In India, BlueOrchard has backed several banking and non-banking financial companies. PWR PWR

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

President Kovind completes 3 years in office

President Ram Nath Kovind completed three years in office on Saturday with the Rashtrapati Bhavan noting that he guided the country in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and met nearly 7,000 people, including soldiers and scientists...

Scientists identify 21 existing drugs that block coronavirus in lab studies

Scientists, including those of Indian-origin, have identified 21 existing drugs that stop the replication of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 in lab studies, an advance that may lead to the development of new therapeutic combinat...

Police raid Bhopal lounge, 33 held for violating night curfew

Madhya Pradesh Police raided a lounge in Bhopal and arrested 33 people for violating night curfew. The incident took place on July 23.A case has been registered. The two main accused had taken the lounge on rent and were conducting similar ...

Trump plays on fears in play for the suburbs

President Donald Trump this week sent a message to The Suburban Housewives of America, and in a single tweet summed up his strategy for shoring up support in communities critical to his reelection chances Scare them. Biden will destroy your...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020