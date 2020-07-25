SATYA MicroCapital Limited secures INR 72.5 Cr debt funding from Swiss impact investor BlueOrchard Finance Ltd

RBI registered NBFC-MFI, SATYA MicroCapital Limited has successfully raised INR 72.5 Cr via Swiss impact investor BlueOrchard Finance Limited for the second time since its inception in 2017. The funding is received through InsuResilience Investment Fund (IIF) and Japan ASEAN Women Empowerment Fund (JAWEF) managed by BlueOrchard. The round of this debt funding will instil a boost in scaling up SATYA’s operational base while continuing to develop innovative credit offerings and complete end-to-end business processes for their valuable clients.

Mr. Vivek Tiwari, MD & CEO of SATYA MicroCapital Limited said, "The funds raised will be used for effectively promoting animal husbandry bundled with livestock insurance and in helping a wider section of small aspiring women entrepreneurs to normalise their business. We are thankful to BlueOrchard Finance for showing trust & confidence in SATYA. This will definitely boost the microfinance activities in India” The company has also been backed up by an equity funding of INR 105 Cr in May 2020 led by Japan based finance institution Gojo & Company Inc. SATYA MicroCapital Limited started its operational journey in January 2017 and has assets under management of worth INR 1000 crore. Since then, the MFI has been integrally focussed in providing micro financial services to the unbanked people at the bottom of the pyramid, especially rural women who seek credit help in several focus sectors for their income generation and income growth. These include agriculture, animal husbandry, trade, and production/services. Till date, SATYA has rendered its value-added credit services for generating means of livelihood to more than 4.5 LAc+ clients across 15000+ villages within national boundaries.

Initiated in 2001 by initiative of the UN, BlueOrchard emerged as the first commercial manager of microfinance debt investments worldwide. It offers impact investment solutions through the channel of debt and equity financing to institutions operating in emerging markets. Actively operating withing four continents, BlueOrchard has invested to date over USD 7 billion in 540 institutions across 80 emerging markets. In India, BlueOrchard has backed several banking and non-banking financial companies.