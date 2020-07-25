Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAIT presents over 10,000 rakhis for Indian soldiers to Defence Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 19:07 IST
CAIT presents over 10,000 rakhis for Indian soldiers to Defence Minister

Traders' body CAIT on Saturday presented more than 10,000 rakhis to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh designed by women entrepreneurs for Indian soldiers posted at borders with China and Pakistan, amid its campaign for boycott of Chinese goods.  The rakhis handed over to Singh included 'Modi Rakhi' made in Delhi

"The rakhis handed over to Singh for the soldiers consist of Modi Rakhi made in Delhi, Jute Rakhi made in Nagpur, Paint Rakhi made in Jaipur, Seed Rakhi made in Pune, Wool Rakhi made in Satna, Jharkhand Rakhi made from tribal items in Jamshedpur, Tea leaves Rakhi made in Tinsukia in Assam, Rakhi made with tea leaves in Kolkata, Silk Rakhi made in Kolkata, fashionable rakhi made in Mumbai, etc," CAIT said.  Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said women entrepreneurs have made millions of rakhis by using Indian goods in collaboration with women of lower economic strata from different states

"These rakhis will be distributed to traders and their employees through trade associations spread across the country," CAIT said.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Rlys to introduce clause in procurement process to promote local suppliers

The Railways is set to introduce a clause for promoting local content in its procurement process so that it gets more bids from local vendorssuppliers to give a boost to the governments mission Atma Nirbhar Bharat, a statement from the nati...

PM reviews micro credit scheme for street vendors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the implementation of a special micro-credit facility for street vendors, stressing that it should not be seen from the perspective of extending loans to them but as part of an outreach for ...

Haryana to host 2021 Khelo India Youth Games after Tokyo Olympics

Haryana will host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the states chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Saturday. The Games will be held in Panchku...

Nepal registers 109 new coronavirus cases

Nepal registered 109 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to nearly 18,483, the health ministry said on Saturday. The new infections were confirmed after testing 4,075 specimens through Real-Time ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020