Maternity clothing startup MomSoon eyes over 2-fold rise in sales this fiscal

Maternity clothing wear startup MomSoon is expecting an over two-fold rise in sales this fiscal as it plans to expand retail footprints and online presence, its founder Neha Nahata has said. MomSoon was founded two years back by Nahata after she left e-commerce firm Koovs post her five-year stint as fashion director. MomSoon is in talks with Myntra as well to start selling its maternity wear soon on its platform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 13:25 IST
Maternity clothing wear startup MomSoon is expecting an over two-fold rise in sales this fiscal as it plans to expand retail footprints and online presence, its founder Neha Nahata has said. She, however, did not disclose revenue numbers but claimed to have started recording increase in sales from its portal and meeting monthly targets.

"We have limited retail presence. We are planning to set up branded retail outlets in some cities but during the lockdown we have seen huge demand coming on our website. Monthly targets were met within fortnight. At conservative estimates, we are expecting to double our sales this fiscal," Nahata told PTI. MomSoon was founded two years back by Nahata after she left e-commerce firm Koovs post her five-year stint as fashion director.

MomSoon is in talks with Myntra as well to start selling its maternity wear soon on its platform. "Our plans to open retail stores have been put on hold because of the current COVID-19 crisis. However, we are in talks with Myntra to start selling our products on their platform. We are also selling through Mothercare, Maa, Baby, Fortis La Femme. We are taking all the routes to reach our target group," she explained.

MomSoon also has plans to start selling dresses made up of virus resistant material. "We have sourced anti-viral fabric from Nahar Group. Their fabric has cleared all required tests for anti-viral fabric. Designs on the same fabric are undergoing production and we expect to start its sale beginning next month," Nahata said.

