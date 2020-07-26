Left Menu
FPIs withdraw Rs 86 cr from Indian mkt in July so far

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers in Indian markets in July so far on account of both domestic and global factors, including rising number of coronavirus cases and increasing tension between the US and China.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 14:23 IST
FPIs withdraw Rs 86 cr from Indian mkt in July so far
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers in Indian markets in July so far on account of both domestic and global factors, including rising number of coronavirus cases and increasing tension between the US and China. According to the depositories data, overseas investors invested Rs 2,336 crore in equities but pulled out Rs 2,422 crore from the debt segment, leading to net outflows of Rs 86 crore from Indian markets between July 1-24.

In the previous month, FPIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 24,053 crore. Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India said that FPIs have adopted a "cautious stance" with respect to investment in Indian markets. There is a surge in coronavirus cases globally, tension is increasing between the US and China, and Indian economy is still limping.

"These may act as a deterrent for foreign investors," he said. However, he noted that a high quantum was invested by FPIs in equities during the last week. Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww noted that FPIs are investing majorly in the insurance and IT sector.

"Pharma and consumer durables are also gaining popularity," he added. The IT sector has posted good numbers and most of the companies have performed more or less in line with the expectations, he noted. This might add to the sector's appeal. Regarding the debt segment, Srivastava said, "FPIs are yet to gain the level of conviction on Indian debt markets to invest substantially. The pattern of FPI flows into the debt markets indicate that, given the current scenario, they are probably not finding the segment an attractive investment destination." Going forward, he said the FPI flows would be dictated by several factors as the scenario globally continues to evolve. "On the domestic front, the challenges with respect to rising COVID-19 cases and recovery of economic growth remains," he added.

