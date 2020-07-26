Left Menu
Development News Edition

Simple Energy in talks with investors to raise USD 1 mn

The proceeds will be utilised for testing and certification of its 280-km range range scooter as the company seeks to secure Automotive Research Association of India's (ARAI) approval for its maiden offering by December, before the proposed launch in February-March next year, Rajkumar said. Besides, Simple Energy is also working on a prototype of an electric motorcycle, which it plans to showcase in December along with the scooter model, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 17:47 IST
Simple Energy in talks with investors to raise USD 1 mn

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up Simple Energy is in talks with angel investors to raise up to USD 1 million (about Rs 7.5 crore), its founder Suhas Rajkumar said. The proceeds will be utilised for testing and certification of its 280-km range range scooter as the company seeks to secure Automotive Research Association of India's (ARAI) approval for its maiden offering by December, before the proposed launch in February-March next year, Rajkumar said.

Besides, Simple Energy is also working on a prototype of an electric motorcycle, which it plans to showcase in December along with the scooter model, he said. "The company is already bootstrapped with Rs 1.3 crore. We had big offers from some big OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), but we wanted a strong angel partner. So we are in talks with a lot of people to raise a maximum of USD 1 million," Rajkumar said.

He said talks are almost in final stages, and funds could come as early as next month, adding that the funds would go into testing and certification of the scooter. After testing a prototype for 35,000 km, Simple Energy has completed some 20-30 per cent work on production model, which will be a smart scooter with 280-km range and equipped with features such as 7-inch touch display with 4G connectivity for better location detection, among others.

The e-scooter would have a li-ion battery which would be removable and light-weight and can be charged in 40 minutes at home and 17 minutes at a charging station. The scooter will have a top speed of 103 kmph, according to Rajkumar.

The company is looking at commencing deliveries by June-July next year with Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai to begin with, and aims to reach a production capacity of 50,000 units by that time, he added. These cities will be followed by New Delhi and Kolkata as the company plans to have operations in five cities in the first year of launch.

The company will look at electric bikes after launching scooter, and its prototype should be ready by December this year for display. While battery cells are being imported from Japan, the battery management system is made in-house, Rajkumar said, adding that the start-up is in talks with some South Korean players also for importing battery cells.

Simple Energy is also looking at setting up its own charging stations..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Doja Cat says she had COVID-19

Singer Doja Cat has revealed she contracted coronavirus months after she said that she wasnt scared of the disease. The 24-year-old artiste, who has since recovered from COVID-19, said she still doesnt know how she caught the virus.I got CO...

No resident of Srinagar in terrorist ranks after killing of top LeT commander: Kashmir IGP

No resident of Srinagar the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir - is now in the militant ranks, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said on Sunday, a day after a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander was killed by security forces here. After k...

Govt amends certain Indian Accounting Standards

The government has amended certain Indian Accounting Standards Ind-AS, including the standard relating to leases amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ind-AS 103, 116 and some other standards have been amended by the Corporate Affairs Ministry.Whi...

NMDC's Nagarnar steel plant faces further delays in commissioning amid COVID-19 disruptions

State-owned NMDCs steel plant at Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh, is facing delays in commissioning due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a top company official has said. The steel plant, which had missed its completion schedule earlie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020