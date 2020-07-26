Left Menu
MyGov should become platform for national talent integration: Prasad

The minister said that MyGov platform should also set up a dedicated team to get feedback from people on ground and create a full impression of extraordinary suggestions that come from the public. "I expect MyGov to become a platform for national talent integration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 20:40 IST
Telecom and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said that the government's citizen engagement platform MyGov should work to become a platform for national talent integration. The minister said that MyGov platform should also set up a dedicated team to get feedback from people on ground and create a full impression of extraordinary suggestions that come from the public.

"I expect MyGov to become a platform for national talent integration. We should start discussion around integration from a talent point of view," Prasad said while speaking on the 6th anniversary of MyGov. MyGov citizen engagement platform was launched on July 26, 2014 by Prasad. The minister said that discussion of Madhubani painters creating masks, bamboo products made in North East, experiments and innovation taking place in Tamil Nadu and Kerala should be discussed across the country.

The minister asked MyGov to explore collaboration with the government's citizen service delivery arm CSC for collecting the feedback from the public. "A proper dedicated team must sit to analyse, audit and value add to the extraordinary suggestion which comes from the people," Prasad said.

Communications and IT minister for state Sanjay Dhotrey said that there are 1.22 crore users on MyGov and people have submitted over 7 lakh suggestions on the platform till date. Electronics and IT secretary Ajay Sawhney asked MyGove to expand its outreach in regional languages to reach every person in the country.

MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh said the platform has launched state instances in 12 States, and other states are in the process of being boarded..

