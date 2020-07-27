Left Menu
HDIL's creditors reject resignation of CFO Darshan Majmudar

In a regulatory filing, Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) informed that the CoC rejected the resignation tendered by Majmudar, and directed him to continue in his present role. "Therefore he continues in the service of the company in present role," it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 10:54 IST
Crisis-hit realty firm HDIL on Monday said the committee of creditors (CoC) has rejected the resignation of its CFO and company secretary Darshan Majmudar. On July 8, the company had informed about the resignation tendered by Majmudar. In a regulatory filing, Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) informed that the CoC rejected the resignation tendered by Majmudar, and directed him to continue in his present role.

"Therefore he continues in the service of the company in present role," it added. The company is facing corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Its affairs, business and assets are being managed by Resolution Professional Abhay N Manudhane, appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench.

