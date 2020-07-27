Left Menu
Development News Edition

Travel stocks weigh on Europe after UK quarantine move on Spain

Travel & leisure slumped 3.2%, with UK-based airlines and tour operators such as TUI AG , Easyjet Plc, British Airways-owner IAG SA falling between 8% and 13.5%. Europe's biggest holiday company TUI said on Sunday it had decided to cancel all holidays to mainland Spain up to and including Sunday Aug. 9.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-07-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 13:09 IST
Travel stocks weigh on Europe after UK quarantine move on Spain
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

European shares fell on Monday as travel stocks slumped in early deals after Britain imposed a quarantine on travellers returning from Spain because of a surge of coronavirus cases.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.5% by 0718 GMT after recording its first weekly fall in four on Friday. Travel & leisure slumped 3.2%, with UK-based airlines and tour operators such as TUI AG , Easyjet Plc, British Airways-owner IAG SA falling between 8% and 13.5%.

Europe's biggest holiday company TUI said on Sunday it had decided to cancel all holidays to mainland Spain up to and including Sunday Aug. 9. Spanish stocks fell 1.2%, while the Irish stocks benchmark dropped 1.4% after airline Ryanair said it was impossible to say whether it might turn an annual profit due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Germany's DAX was among the few gainers, helped by a 2.9% gain for software group SAP SE after it announced plans to spin off and float Qualtrics, the U.S. specialist in measuring online customer sentiment.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

We need to build back trust, Spain says after UK quarantine blow

Spain is working on regaining confidence and convincing other countries that its coronavirus outbreak is under control, a minister said on Monday after Britain imposed a quarantine, threatening a tourist season already hanging on by a threa...

Iran moves mock-up US carrier to mouth of Gulf - satellite images

Iran has moved a mock-up U.S. aircraft carrier to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, satellite images show, suggesting it will use the look-alike vessel for target practice in war games in a Gulf shipping channel vital to world oil exports. Th...

Tamil Nadu Congress leaders stage protest to 'save democracy'

Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu Congress MPs and district secretaries staged a protest titled Save Democracy and Save Constitution against the BJP near the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Monday. As part of a nationwide protest ...

Delhi's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,31,219 with 613 fresh cases; toll mounts to 3,853

Delhi recorded 613 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the national capitals tally to over 1.31 lakh, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 3,853, authorities said. On Sunday, the city had reported 1,075 fresh COVID-19 cases...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020