Amara Raja, Blaze form JV to develop, manufacture IoT devices

Amara Raja Group on Monday said it has joined hands with Blaze Automation to set up a joint venture (JV) to develop and manufacture IoT devices for global markets. The companies have inked an agreement to set up a JV entity Amara Raja Blaze Technologies Pvt Ltd (ARBT).

The JV firm will leverage combined strengths and cumulative experience of the two companies to innovate, develop and manufacture IoT devices, Amara Raja said in a statement. The JV will start delivering Made in India products to its customers as early as September 2020, it added.

"We will lend our expertise and capabilities in the manufacturing space and leverage Blaze's design credentials to provide turnkey solutions that are both made and designed in India," Amara Raja Group Vice Chairman Jayadev Galla said. Amara Raja has presence in is various verticals, including lead-acid batteries (AMARON brand), power conversion products, sheet metal products, plastic molding, precision components, and electronic manufacturing, among others.

Blaze Automation is an Internet of Things (IOT) company with offices in the US, India and Australia. It specialises in end-to-end design, prototyping, sourcing, turnkey manufacturing, box building and testing of IoT devices..