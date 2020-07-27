Equity indices edge lower, banking stocks underperform

Left Menu
Equity benchmark indices ended half a per cent lower on Monday due to profit booking in banking and financial stocks.

ICICI Bank lost by 6 pc on Monday to Rs 358.70 per share. [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices ended half a per cent lower on Monday due to profit booking in banking and financial stocks. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 194 points or 0.51 per cent at 37,935 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 62 points or 0.56 per cent at 11,132.

Except for Nifty IT which moved up by 1.9 per cent and metal, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty private bank down by 3.6 per cent, PSU bank by 3.1 per cent, financial service by 2.4 per cent and pharma by 1.7 per cent. Among stocks, ICICI Bank lost by 6 per cent to Rs 358.70 per share despite its Q1 FY21 profit showing a growth of 36 per cent at Rs 2,599 crore.

HDFC Bank was down by 3.5 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 2.9 per cent and State Bank of India by 2.4 per cent. Kotak Mahindra Bank closed 2 per cent lower at Rs 1,322.45 per share after reporting 10 per cent dip in its Q1 net profit at Rs 1,244 crore. Pharma giants Sun Pharma and Cipla were down by 2.5 per cent and 2.1 per cent respectively.

However, Asian Paints gained by 3.5 per cent while Tata Steel was up by 1.8 per cent. IT majors HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra were up by 3 per cent, 2.6 per cent, 2.2 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, Asian shares came under pressure amid ongoing US-China trade war. Japan's Nikkei, which resumed trading after a long weekend, was down by 0.16 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost by 0.41 per cent but South Korea's Kospi was up by 0.79 per cent.(ANI)

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

