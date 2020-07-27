NBCC India bags orders worth Rs 204 crore in Seychelles

State-owned construction firm NBCC Ltd on Monday said it has bagged order worth Rs 204 crore in Seychelles. In a regulatory filing, NBCC (India) Limited informed that it has received two orders on PMC (Project Management Consultant) basis.

It has bagged order of "construction of Police Headquarter (PHQ) in Seychelles (cost USD 13.9 million i.e. approx Rs. 104.19 crore)." NBCC also secured an order of construction of Attorney General's (AG) Office Projects in Seychelles (Cost USD 13.38 Million i.e. approx 100.30 crore). "The total estimated costs of these projects are USD 27.28 million (Rs 204.49 crore)," the filing said.