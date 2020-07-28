Over $20 million approved to support recovery of NZ tourism industry

More than $20 million has been approved for New Zealand's 31 Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs) to support the industry's recovery in the short and long term, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

"Our country's 31 RTOs do a great job contributing to their regional economies and play an important role in supporting the tourism system. In June we announced up to $20.2 million would be available to them, and following the application process, I'm pleased to announce all the RTOs have had their funding confirmed," Kelvin Davis said.

"The funding will allow RTOs to support their local communities and tourism operators, stimulate regional demand, leverage Tourism New Zealand's national marketing campaign and increase the industry's capability.

"Destination management and planning is also a key focus for the RTOs, which is linked to the New Zealand-Aotearoa Government Tourism Strategy.

"Overall, the investment will enable RTOs to support the recovery and rebuilding of our tourism sector and encourage more people to explore our regions and discover their own backyard," Kelvin Davis said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)