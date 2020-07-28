Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese stocks gain on signs of economic rebound

** "The relatively high pressure on employment and the constant change in coronavirus pandemic mean policy will not rapidly tighten, and Sino-U.S. frictions will not change the trend of profits recovering in the second half," analysts at Everbright Securities said in a note. ** Any correction from investors worrying too much about U.S.-China tensions or policy shifts would create good investment opportunities, they added.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 10:21 IST
Chinese stocks gain on signs of economic rebound
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Chinese stock market edged up on Tuesday on expectations that the world's second-largest economy was on track for a rebound, and that Beijing will keep its policy supportive. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.6% at 3,224.47.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.7%, with its financial sector sub-index trading flat, the real estate index up 0.1% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.1%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.8%, while the Hang Seng Index rose 0.5% to 24,733.00.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 1% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.9%. The new tech-focused STAR 50 index added 1.5%. ** Deteriorating Sino-U.S. ties and abrupt consulate closures pushed Chinese equities to one of their worst daily falls since the first outbreak of the novel coronavirus earlier this year.

** But investors on Tuesday focused more on signs of an economic recovery from the record slump earlier this year. This week, China reported strong growth in June industrial profits, which rose the fastest in over a year. ** "The relatively high pressure on employment and the constant change in coronavirus pandemic mean policy will not rapidly tighten, and Sino-U.S. frictions will not change the trend of profits recovering in the second half," analysts at Everbright Securities said in a note.

** Any correction from investors worrying too much about U.S.-China tensions or policy shifts would create good investment opportunities, they added. ** Investors will be watching Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at a meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), scheduled to start at 0900 GMT.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.8%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.1%. ** The yuan was 0.07% weaker at 7.0028 per U.S. dollar.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

US ambassador shaves moustache under Seoul's summer heat

The US ambassador to South Korea has shaved his mildly controversial moustache, saying it was too uncomfortable to keep while wearing a coronavirus mask during South Koreas notoriously hot summer. Harry Harris facial hair had drawn criticis...

Gorakhpur kidnapping case: Three policemen suspended for negligence

Three policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended for alleged laxity in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 14 year-old boy here, SSP, Sunil Kumar Gupta, said on Tuesday.&#160; The boy, the son of a grocer, was kid...

Malaysia's Najib found guilty of corruption in first 1MDB case

Malaysias former prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty of corruption on Tuesday in the first trial linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB.The case has been widely seen as a test for Ma...

Mamata Banerjee remembers Mahasweta Devi on her death anniversary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday remembered the eminent author and social activist Mahasweta Devi on her death anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said, Fondly remembering Mahashweta Di on her death anniversary. Sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020