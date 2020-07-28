Left Menu
Development News Edition

International air travel remains grounded, cargo demand faltering: AAPA

Widespread travel restrictions almost completely suppressed international air travel in Asia during the second quarter of 2020, preliminary June traffic figures released on Tuesday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) showed.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 28-07-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 11:29 IST
International air travel remains grounded, cargo demand faltering: AAPA
Airlines in Asia Pacific region are rapidly depleting cash reserves and incurring massive losses.. Image Credit: ANI

Widespread travel restrictions almost completely suppressed international air travel in Asia during the second quarter of 2020, preliminary June traffic figures released on Tuesday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) showed. Asian airlines carried just 724,000 international passengers in June, a 98 per cent decline compared to the 31.8 million recorded in the same month last year. After accounting for 93 per cent decline in available seat capacity, the average passenger load factor was 36.3 per cent for the month.

Air cargo demand in freight tonne-kilometre terms was 20.3 per cent lower year-on-year as demand for exports continued to falter on the back of economic weakness aggravated by disruptions to global supply chains. Offered freight capacity fell by 27.2 per cent as most passenger aircraft were grounded, resulting in a 5.6 percentage point increase in the average international freight load factor to 64.9 per cent for the month.

"Overall, Asia Pacific airlines carried a total of 61 million international passengers during the first half of 2020, representing a 68 per cent fall compared to the same period last year," said AAPA Director General Subhas Menon. "International travel demand evaporated in the second quarter. Most flights were only operating to repatriate people to their home countries. Meanwhile, air cargo demand declined by 16 per cent during the first half of the year, reflecting the general deterioration in consumer and business confidence."

Menon said the industry is in a perilous condition. International flights continue to be grounded by border closures and onerous quarantine requirements even when domestic lockdowns are being eased. "Airlines in the Asia Pacific region are rapidly depleting cash reserves and incurring massive losses," said Menon.

"It is critical for governments to recognise the debilitating impact of current policies and work cooperatively to re-establish global connectivity while maintaining appropriate measures to safeguard public health in line with guidance published by the International Civil Aviation Organisation." (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitrogen dioxide levels fell by more than 70% during COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi: UN

Levels of nitrogen dioxide fell by more than 70 per cent during the lockdown in New Delhi, a UN policy brief said on Tuesday, warning that the environmental gains could be temporary if the cities re-open without policies to prevent air poll...

US ambassador shaves moustache under Seoul's summer heat

The US ambassador to South Korea has shaved his mildly controversial moustache, saying it was too uncomfortable to keep while wearing a coronavirus mask during South Koreas notoriously hot summer. Harry Harris facial hair had drawn criticis...

Gorakhpur kidnapping case: Three policemen suspended for negligence

Three policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended for alleged laxity in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 14 year-old boy here, SSP, Sunil Kumar Gupta, said on Tuesday.&#160; The boy, the son of a grocer, was kid...

Malaysia's Najib found guilty of corruption in first 1MDB case

Malaysias former prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty of corruption on Tuesday in the first trial linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB.The case has been widely seen as a test for Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020